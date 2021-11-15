The Good, Bad, & Ugly from Broncos' 30-13 Loss to Eagles

The postmortem on the Broncos' ugly Week 10 loss to the Eagles continues.

After Week 9's blowout victory over the Dallas Cowboys, Broncos Country had Mile High expectations that the Orange and Blue would stack a win before the bye. Unfortunately, in Sunday’s contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Denver Broncos did not display the energy and effort necessary to earn a victory.

The lack of vitality along with inconsistent execution plagued the Broncos' offense, defense, and special teams. Injuries and the virus continue to impact the talent on the field.

But the Broncos must fight harder. Hopefully, the team can reset during its extended time off and fix what is hindering its performance.

As we continue the Week 10 postmortem, let's recount the good, bad, and ugly from Denver's 30-13 loss to Philadelphia.

The Good

O-Line Run Blocking

The patchwork offensive line did a terrific job of putting the Eagles' defenders on their heels during the first half. Backup right guard Quinn Meinerz, along with second-team tackles Calvin Anderson and Cam Fleming, opened big holes for the running backs to plow through.

Both Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams combined to average 5.47 yards per carry. Their efforts allowed the Broncos to be in more manageable third-down situations, though the offense rarely capitalized on them.

The Bad

The Offense

Generally, you’ll need to score more than 13 points in the NFL to win a football game and the Broncos' offense lacked the firepower to do so. To Denver's credit, QBs coach (promoted to temporary offensive coordinator) Mike Shula did invest more effort into run formations, controlling the clock, and getting to the opponent's 20-yard line on multiple occasions.

However, Denver's inability to threaten the defense deep makes the offense impotent. It’s clear that opposing defensive coordinators have a read on the Broncos’ playbook. Gordon’s fumble was a dagger in the heart for the Broncos' failed comeback.

The Defense

The Broncos’ run defense was missing in action on Sunday. The D-line was manhandled by Philly, allowing Jalen Hurts to treat it as child’s play. Although Head Coach Vic Fangio tried to slow the Eagles' ground game by calling up more run blitzes, the lack of execution at the point of attack hurt the Broncos as Philly totaled 214 yards on the ground.

A few players made positive contributions like OLB Jonathan Cooper, ILB Kenny Young, and All-Pro safety Justin Simmons. Fangio’s defense prowess was sullied after the uninspired play of the defense. The unit needs to get back to its aggressive play style in order to generate positive energy for the entire squad.

The Ugly

Teddy Bridgewater's Business Decision

As Melvin Gordon fumbled away the Broncos' chance at a comeback, Eagles' cornerback Darius Slay scooped it up and proceeded to juke guys out of their cleats as he returned it upfield. On Slay's return, Bridgewater had a chance to slow him by attempting a tackle but the Broncos' starting quarterback didn't even try, letting the speedy defensive back jet downfield for a touchdown, which served as the final nail in the coffin.

Disappointing, to say the least.

