For the first time since Week 14 of the 2019 season, the Denver Broncos decisively beat an opponent on the road. Denver's 30-16 domination of the Dallas Cowboys revealed an energized and motivated Vic Fangio, who relished the biggest victory of his NFL head-coaching career.

The debate on whether the matchup was a 'trap game' for Dallas, or a rallying cry for Denver, raged on all week in Broncos Country.

The answer will be known soon as the 5-4 Broncos host the 3-6 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. While this game might not have as great a significance due to it being an out-of-conference matchup, Denver is on a two-game winning streak and very much alive in the AFC West.

Meanwhile, the Eagles continue to endure growing pains with their first-year head coach Nick Sirianni and second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts.

There’s plenty of room for optimism for fans of the Orange and Blue but there’s no such thing as an easy victory in the NFL. Say what you want about Philadelphia, but it's a team loaded with talent and it could put the kibosh on all of Denver’s momentum.

If the Broncos hope to sweep the NFC East, they’ll have their chance at home in front of a reinvigorated fan base. What'll it take to emerge victorious?

Let’s review this week’s keys to beating the Eagles.

Lock Down Offensive Weapon Dallas Goedert

A young quarterback's second-best friend (other than a solid running game) is unquestionably the tight end. Hurts had that with Zach Ertz during his rookie campaign and for some of this season but since trading the former Pro Bowler to Arizona, Philly has featured the 26-year-old Goedert in its passing attack.

The fourth-year player out of South Dakota State has caught 27 passes for 401 yards and two touchdowns this season, averaging 14.9 yards per reception. At 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, Goedert is a playmaker with outstanding athleticism and explosive agility for his size from his days as a top-tier basketball player in high school.

His route tree knowledge has also developed nicely, whether as a primary option or checkdown for Hurts. Philly’s offense has targeted Goedert 13 times over the past two weeks, with him hauling in nine receptions for 115 yards.

Sirianni’s offense has forged an identity as he’s implemented a pass-heavy, play-action, and RPO hybrid-scheme. At times, the coach seems intent on spreading the offense out and utilizing Hurts’ ability to run and gun.

But then suddenly, the air raid attack is called, making for an unbalanced and bizarre mess. When things go haywire and all else fails, you can expect Hurts to go to his safety net on quick and safe throws. The Broncos can ill afford to allow the nightmare of the last five years to be realized once again in a failure to cover tight ends.

If Fangio doesn’t account for Goedert, expect Mark Andrews-type numbers from the Eagles up-and-coming tight end.

Double Team Fletcher Cox

Earlier this week, the Broncos placed starting right guard Graham Glasgow on injured reserve after he suffered an ankle injury in the first half against Dallas. Rookie Quinn Meinerz was forced into action and didn’t miss a beat as he assisted Javonte Williams downfield for second and third-effort big gains.

There’s no doubt that Glasgow’s veteran experience will be missed as Denver’s O-line will face Cox — Philadelphia's top defensive lineman.

The six-time Pro Bowler is in his 10th season after being drafted in the first round out of Mississippi State. In nine games this season, Cox has registered 10 tackles, 11 stops, 15 QB hurries, and one sack. While the 6-foot-4, 310-pound defender’s stats don’t jump off the page, the numbers of interior defensive linemen rarely do as they wreck the interior offensive line with little credit gleaned as linebackers reap the rewards.

Game film shows a disruptive behemoth of a man commanding double teams from opposing offensive linemen. Cox plays with a low pad level and has an extremely sharp football acumen that allows him to recognize plays in real time and shed blocks.

Broncos' second-year center Lloyd Cushenberry III will be tasked with calling out the blocking assignments prior to the snap. It’ll be critical for the Broncos' offense to run the ball with consistent double teams on the former first-team All-Pro.

It’s one thing for a former Division III lineman to road grade lesser talent in college, but as Meinerz demonstrated the ability to get to the second level in Dallas, there’s plenty of reason to be excited. However, it’s another thing altogether to ask an inexperienced rookie to go one-on-one with Cox, who was named to the NFL All-Decade Team.

Even second-year guard Netane Muti, who’s a beast in the weight room, shouldn’t be assigned to block Cox all by himself. It’ll be interesting to see how Broncos O-line coach Mike Munchak directs a starting five that could include multiple backups again against Cox.

Rushing tactics like traps, power runs, pin-pulls, and counters have previously found great success in Denver's rushing attack which has allowed the beleaguered O-line to push forward instead of retreating backward on skates. There’s no question that Cox is hoping to pump up his stats and beat his chest this Sunday against the Broncos' interior. Let's hope the Broncos remember there’s strength in numbers.

The life and existence of an NFL kicker is usually unremarkable and goes without much publicity. But that’s not the case for Broncos' team captain Brandon McManus, who’s the last man standing from the team's Super Bowl 50 championship team.

The fan-favorite has championed multiple charities in the city of Denver and is a beloved personality in the locker room, serving as his team's NFLPA representative.

In his eighth year with the club, McManus has been arguably the most dangerous scoring weapon for the team post-Peyton Manning era. McManus has accounted for 236 extra points and 225 field goals in the 119 games that he’s played.

‘BMac’ has been credited with finishing five seasons in the league’s top-10for total field goals made, in addition to four seasons in the top-10 for field goals attempted. Simply put, the man has been a model of consistency and scoring for the Broncos.

But last week against the Cowboys, the 30-year-old had a tough day on the road. McManus missed an extra point in the first quarter wide right and missed a 53-yard field goal try in the third quarter.

Football is the ultimate team sport, and there are usually other factors, including the snap and hold, that affect kicks as well. McManus connected on the other two extra-point attempts in addition to drilling a 53-yard field goal in the second quarter.

I’m not saying that the team or fan base needs to freak out about McManus' kicking inconsistencies during a blowout win in Dallas. But if we’re being honest, the Broncos need as much help as they can get particularly on the scoring side of things.

McManus has only missed one extra point on the year and has made 16-of-18 field-goal tries on the year. The good news is that this Sunday he’ll be kicking at home in the altitude against his hometown team ironically.

