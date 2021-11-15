These individual grades reflect exactly what caliber of collective performance the Broncos turned in against the Eagles.

The Denver Broncos suffered from constant issues on defense as they let the Philadelphia Eagles move the ball at will. Unfortunately, the Broncos didn't fare much better offensively with only a couple of drives that did anything.

The Broncos shot themselves in the foot multiple times as they got blown out at home by the Eagles, 30-13. There were only a few good individual showings to highlight from this game, and plenty of bad.

That is reflected in each player's grades. Denver had one of its worst defensive showings under Vic Fangio and its offense regressed back to the mean.

As always, each player starts with an average grade of 50.0, and with each positive play, his grade goes up. With each bad play, it drops.

Just how much a player's grade fluctuates depends on his overall impact on the snap. After all, missing a block away from the play isn’t as costly as the lead blocker completely whiffing and letting the run get stopped for a loss.

The Positives

MVP: Javonte Williams | RB | Grade: 94.7

'Pookie' has been boom or bust most of the season with the second-highest percentage of runs that go for negative or zero yards, while also for boastin the second-most runs of 10-plus yards. Against the Eagles, Williams was far more consistent as a rusher and produced some good gains, thanks to his improved vision to find open running lanes. His play as a blocker continues to be high level.

Dre'Mont Jones | DL | Grade: 90.3

Jones has been the one consistently great piece on the Broncos front seven this season. The issues this team has had in the trenches are not because of his play. Instead, Jones has been the only one to generate pressure on a consistent basis this season. He's an emerging star for Denver, but the team needs the coaches to utilize him better and let him go out there and cause problems for the opposing offensive line.

Quinn Meinerz | OG | Grade: 87.7

The rookie interior offensive lineman has played consistently good football whenever he takes the field. Meinerz's play wasn't without hiccups, which is to be expected for a rookie, but he has done enough to cement himself as the starter at right guard for the rest of the season. If he can keep it up down the stretch, Meinerz will put himself in a position to be the starter next year as well.

The Negative

Malik Reed | OLB | Grade: 15.3

Reed has been a terrible run defender his whole career, and it was exploited against the Eagles. On one play, the Eagles' right tackle threw Reed out of the way for a considerable gain. He has been systematically targeted in the running game, and when the coverage can't hold up, he won't generate any pressures either.

Cameron Fleming | OT | Grade: 17.0

After stepping in for Bobby Massie in Dallas, Fleming played well vs. Philly, but that didn't last long. There were multiple plays where he seemed to guide pass rushers to the quarterback instead of blocking them away from him. Denver had some issues rushing to the right as well because Fleming couldn't hold up.

Curtis Robinson | ILB | Grade: 19.4

Both times Robinson has taken the field, it's been a dismal showing. His tackling is awful, and it helped give the Eagles some chunk plays. Robinson looks lost out there on the field, and what the coaching staff sees in him, at this point, is highly questionable.

Calvin Anderson | OT | Grade: 21.8

After an outstanding game against the Cowboys, Anderson was a letdown against the Eagles. He gave up four pressures on the quarterback and did so quickly. He did alright sealing the edge in the running game, but he got bullied and pushed around frequently.

Jonathon Cooper | OLB | Grade: 25.7

After Cooper beat up a backup tackle for the Cowboys, he was shut down against the Eagles and exploited multiple times for his poor run defense. As a pass rusher, he was completely shut down, registering no pressures on the game. While he played 46 total snaps on defense, he only made one noteworthy play.

Lloyd Cushenberry III | OC | Grade: 35.6

The Broncos' center hasn't shown the growth many hoped for this season. Cushenberry continues to display the same issues in handling strength on the defensive line, which is where he lost consistently against the Eagles. With some help, he managed to open up a couple of running lanes, but other than that, it was another lackluster showing.

Other Noteworthy Grades

Noah Fant | TE | Grade: 75.2

Until now, Fant had been a significant problem consistently for the Broncos' offense, but he was one of the few bright spots against the Eagles. He wasn't a liability as a blocker and made some good key blocks to help spring the running backs. Fant also contributed as a receiver and showed more fight after the catch than he has all season.

Justin Simmons | S | Grade: 79.1

There were a few rough games from Simmons, but he has bounced back over the last few weeks. He made a great play to intercept a Jalen Hurts pass and played solid football in coverage. On top of his play in coverage, Simmons was consistent when coming downhill against the run.

Tim Patrick | WR | Grade: 78.3

Denver's run game success was helped out by Patrick blocking on the perimeter. His play as a receiver was limited, though not because of him. He has played himself to a lucrative contract after this season from some team in the NFL.

Patrick Surtain II | CB | Grade: 79.0

The rookie corner continues to be impressive for the Broncos this season. While he did give up a touchdown, he had great coverage on the play, and was simply beaten by a perfect throw/catch combination. There are still concerns about Surtain's lack of physicality and consistency against the run, but that's the only major concern about his play so far.

