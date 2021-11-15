The Denver Broncos' win over the Dallas Cowboys last week turned out to be a fluke. Sadly, the Broncos have a talented roster that is being squandered by poor coaching and a quarterback who can only be good if everything around him goes perfectly.

This fact was evident on Sunday against a lesser team in the Philadelphia Eagles as the Broncos lost in embarrassing fashion at home by a final score of 30-13. Let's review the biggest duds, and the few studs, from the action.

Dud: Vic Fangio | HC

Fangio is supposed to be a defensive mastermind, but his unit was out-coached and out-hustled by the Eagles. Philly's first-year head coach Nick Sirianni put Fangio over his knee and spanked him in front of the home crowd.

The Broncos faithful watched in disgust at how unprepared the team was against a 3-6 opponent. Fangio probably shouldn't be a head coach. The bye week would be a good time to make a coaching change because this team is going nowhere fast under his leadership.

Stud: Quinn Meinerz | OG

The rookie was the Broncos’ best offensive lineman on Sunday. The rest of the offensive line didn’t play very well, but Meinerz was solid.

He manhandled Fletcher Cox on the Broncos' lone touchdown, easily moving him out of the way for the ball-carrier to score. Meinerz looks like the future on the offensive line.

Dud: Melvin Gordon | RB

The Broncos fought back after being run over in the first half. The tide was about to turn after a Justin Simmons interception, but Gordon fumbled the ball, and game, away.

On a 4th-&-1 attempt that the Broncos absolutely had to have, Gordon punched through to get the first down, but fumbled, and it was returned 823 yards for a touchdown. That play put the nail in the coffin for any chances the Broncos had to come back and win this game.

Stud: Noah Fant | TE

Fant seemed to be a different player in this game after some very mediocre performances this season. His stat line was not terrific (five receptions for 59 yards), but that has more to do with the ineptitude of the quarterback and play calling.

Fant's production was nothing extraordinary, but he just looked different than he had earlier this season. He wasn’t easily tackled and some of his receptions made a chain-moving impact. It is too bad that his talent has been squandered and underutilized by a coaching staff with zero creativity.

Dud: Teddy Bridgewater | QB

Bridgewater is an average quarterback who holds the ball too long. He cannot be counted on to win a game when things aren’t going perfect. He missed his receivers far too often on Sunday and put up a lackluster performance.

Bridgewater makes the duds list, however, because of his 'business decision' to opt out of even attempting to tackle Slay on the fumble that was returned for a touchdown. It was a heartless play and one that is part and parcel of what the Broncos have become.

Stud: Justin Simmons | S

The Broncos' defense was embarrassed plain and simple. Simmons wasn’t awful, though. He grabbed an interception late in the third quarter that gave the Broncos a chance to turn the tide.

The game was still up for grabs and that is the type of play that can change a team’s fortune, — if (and that's a big 'if') it possesses an offense that isn’t inept. However, Gordon proceeded to cough it up making Simmons' pick all for not.

Dud: Kenny Young | ILB

Young played fairly well in the first two weeks after Denver acquired him via trade. There were many on social media describing how he was the future for the inside linebacker crew and the team should re-sign him at all costs. Then the Eagles came to town and put that nonsense to rest.

Young was out of position often, had an incredible lack of awareness, and was easily blocked out of plays. His first half was so bad that the Eagles ran over the Broncos, easily putting up 20 points which was more than enough to salt away a win at Mile High. Young’s poor play was a significant factor in that outcome.

