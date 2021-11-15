When GM George Paton was introduced as the frontman of the Denver Broncos last January, he talked about his goal to be playing meaningful football in the month of December. Fast forward to November, and before Denver can even entertain post-season fantasies, the team must climb the competitive ladder in its own division.

On Sunday the Broncos hosted the Philadelphia Eagles at Empower Field at Mile High in front of a hopeful and curious fan base only to see the home team fall in embarrassing fashion 30-13.

Denver entered Week 10’s matchup on a two-game winning streak with a much-needed bye to follow. Instead of sweeping the NFC East, the Broncos were dealt their fifth loss of the season, falling back to a .500 record.

The loss will force Broncos Country and team to commiserate for what feels like an eternity while watching other teams enjoy success in Week 11. Many people scoffed at the Eagles' and their 3-6 record entering Week 10, pointing to their struggling offense, but it was Philly who got the last laugh as it beat down the Broncos, leaving fans to wonder where the team goes from here.

What should fans take home from this ugly loss? Let’s review three definitive takeaways from Denver’s latest thumping.

Time to Bench Melvin Gordon

There’s no excuse for Gordon’s fumble on 4th-&-1 with the Broncos down 20-13 vs. the Eagles in the second half. The dropping of the ball (both mentally and literally) resulted in Eagles' cornerback Darius Slay scooping up the loose ball and dancing into the end zone for an 82-yard touchdown return while the Broncos fell over themselves trying to tackle him (and Teddy Bridgewater spectated).

The play concluded the third quarter and widened Philly’s lead to 27-13. Prior to the snafu, the Broncos had converted 77 percent of their fourth-down attempts.



Gordon’s late fumble was the proverbial final nail in the Broncos' coffin. Heading into the game, Gordon had rushed for 477 yards and four scores, averaging 4.4 yards per rush. In his second year with Denver, he’s definitely ‘flashed’ bright (per his nickname) with hard runs resulting in a multitude of first downs. Against the Eagles, he logged nine carries for 45 yards and the team’s only touchdown.

A few weeks ago, Gordon fumbled during the Broncos' final offensive drive against Washington which nearly cost his team the game. His Week 10 fumble halted all momentum for Denver’s offense, and served as the turning point in what would be the team's third loss at home this season.

I’ve previously campaigned for Williams to be the starting running back after what has become weekly dominance. Now, the writing is on the wall for Gordon, who will not be retained by the Broncos after drafting Williams in the second round this past spring.

It’s time for Williams to be the featured back. Gordon’s huge mistake should cost him his job as a starter on this team. If that sounds harsh, don’t worry, Gordon will still collect his $6.9M, and some team will pay him as a free agent in the offseason.

Don't Blame Mike Shula

On Friday, head coach Vic Fangio revealed that OC Pat Shurmur tested positive for COVID-19 and that QBs coach Mike Shula would be tasked with calling the Broncos offense. The 56-year-old Shula is in his second season with Denver and has been a bright spot in the quarterback room.

Shula served as Shurmur's offensive coordinator with the New York Giants prior to joining the Broncos and is the son of the late Don Shula. Beyond being the son of a Hall-of-Famer, Shula's claim to fame is his tenure as the play-caller for Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers' 2015 offense.

Newton consistently praised Shula’s tutelage during his MVP and Super Bowl run and was coached to three Pro Bowl nods while under his wing. Shula knows football and the scheme, so it came as no surprise to see Fangio lean on the veteran coach.

After some stumbling in the first quarter, it didn’t take long for Shula to utilize Denver’s red-hot running game with both Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams. Both backs continued to display their impressive running abilities in closed spaces which opened up a passing game from Bridgewater.

However, Fangio’s defense had problems containing Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts, leading to Denver having to play from behind for the majority of the game. This resulted in Shula having to call a pass-heavy attack as he worked against the scoreboard and the clock.

Without the running game in the tool kit, Bridgewater was continually hit and driven into the ground. The Broncos' starting O-line, which was missing both starting tackles, was put on skates by the Eagles' pass rushers. While Denver's low-scoring offense was hardly respectable, it wasn't the primary culprit for Sunday's loss.

Shula did a commendable job in difficult circumstances. Denver’s offense finished the day with 309 total yards and scored one touchdown. The team as a whole didn't give its pinch-hitting coordinator much of a chance.

Quinn Meinerz Should be Permanent Starter

Starting right guard Graham Glasgow will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a fractured ankle last week against the Dallas Cowboys. Meinerz, who’s quickly become a fan favorite, was thrust into action and didn’t miss a beat.

Just like last week, the former Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater mauler assisted Williams, his fellow rookie, on multiple big runs picking up right where he left off with his impressive run blocking. Early in the second quarter, Meinerz used his low pad level and excellent hand placement to plow through Philly’s Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, springing Gordon for his one-yard score.

The 6-foot-3, 320-pound greenhorn has the ability to use leverage against stronger and bigger defenders. Meinerz's superior hand strength and base allow him to scrape to the second level of defenders as he actively engages linebackers and defensive backs.

While his pass protection leaves something to be desired, that’s the case with many interior guards in the NFL. Some of the best interior O-linemen are known for delegating responsibilities and splitting double teams as the result of constant communication.

That’s what's happening on Denver's offense right now with second-year center Lloyd Cushenberry, left guard Dalton Risner, and Meinerz on the front five. In real-time, Broncos Country is witnessing the type of straightforward fight that is required to produce a successful running game.

Meinerz's early success, especially considering that the Broncos traded up to draft him in the third round, likely spells the end of Glasgow’s reign as the starting right guard. In March 2020, the Broncos inked Glasgow to a four-year, $44 million deal with $26 million guaranteed.

Injuries and inconsistent play have plagued the former Detroit Lion in his time with Denver, and it’s realistic to think Paton would consider moving on from him. No, ‘The Belly’ isn’t a finished product yet and by no means is he perfect in the trenches, but the juxtaposition of Meinerz's aggressive and humble attitude is a breath of fresh air.

Meinerz is a great fit for Mike Munchak’s O-line. There’s so much raw potential in Meinerz's game and he's just now scratching the surface in terms of what he can become. His development can only progress with game experience instead of practice reps.

Meinerz’s thirst for knowledge and his intense level of competitiveness has undoubtedly been stamped on his stellar performance on the field thus. Pen him in as the starting right guard 2022 and beyond.

