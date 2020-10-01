The Denver Broncos announced on Thursday that offensive tackle Jake Rodgers and inside linebacker Josh Watson have been elevated from the practice squad to the gameday roster. The Broncos are in New Jersey to take on the 0-3 New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

With Elijah Wilkinson being placed on injured reserve earlier this week, Demar Dotson is elevated to the starting lineup. The Broncos have only Calvin Anderson as a backup offensive tackle, and he's got exactly zero NFL experience.

Rodgers doesn't have much more than Anderson but he's been an acolyte of O-line coach Mike Munchak for a couple of years now and started in Week 16 last year for the Broncos at right tackle. If anything were to befall Dotson, the Broncos would have a body to step in and help bridge the gap. Anderson is viewed as a backup left tackle to Garett Bolles.

Meanwhile, the injury bug also bit the Broncos at the inside linebacker position coming out of Week 3 with Austin Calitro suffering a hamstring that landed him on IR. With Mark Barron also on IR, the team's depth 'backers suddenly got thin.

Joe Jones remains, as well as Anthony Chickillo, although the latter is more of an outside linebacker. Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell will continue to start at inside linebacker but the backups are crucial in the special teams roster math.

Watson went undrafted last year out of Colorado State and spent time on both the Broncos practice squad and active roster. He had a solid training camp, earning quite a bit of buzz for always being around the ball, but he's not known for his coverage chops.

The Broncos have two-down, run-stuffing linebackers coming out of their ears. The team needed some coverage acumen, which is why Barron was signed and Watson was kept on the active roster. But this is Watson's chance to earn some staying power on the 53-man roster if he can shine on specials.

This is the first time either Rodgers or Watson has been elevated to the gameday roster this season, which means they can be stashed right back on the practice squad on Friday without having to pass through waivers.

