Broncos Elevate Practice-Squad LB Nigel Bradham & RB Jeremy Cox to Gameday Roster

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos are as close to full strength as they're ever likely to get in the 2020 season. Drew Lock and Phillip Lindsay made their respective returns to the lineup last week, and on Saturday, the Broncos activated No. 1 cornerback A.J. Bouye, as well as defensive linemen Dre'Mont Jones and DeMarcus Walker from injured reserve. 

The Broncos are healthy at the most opportune time with the 5-1 Kansas City Chiefs in town. The AFC West-leading Chiefs own a nine-game winning streak over the Broncos. 

In an effort to help snap that ignominious distinction, the Broncos opted to once again utilize the new 55-man roster rule for Week 7, 'elevating' two players off the practice squad. 

The team announced on Saturday that linebacker Nigel Bradham and running back Jeremy Cox have been elevated to the gameday roster for Week 7. 

Signed to the practice squad back on October 4, Bradham is a 6-foot-2, 241-pounds veteran in his ninth NFL season. He has started 96-of-115 career games played during his first eight seasons with Buffalo and Philadelphia.

The Broncos are likely hoping to utilize Bradham's formidable coverage skills at the linebacker position. With the Chiefs proficient passing attack, Vic Fangio's passing defense will need all the coverage chops it can get. 

Cox is a 6-foot-0, 226-pound back in his first year. He made his NFL debut against New England last week as a practice-squad elevation. 

Entering the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers as a college free agent last year, Cox has been with the Broncos all year and has been on the practice squad since the season began. 

