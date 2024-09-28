Broncos Elevate Two Practice Squad Players to Week 4 Roster
The Denver Broncos announced a pair of roster moves on the eve of their Week 4 road tilt with the New York Jets. The Broncos have elevated linebacker Levelle Bailey and defensive back Tanner McCalister from the practice squad to the gameday roster.
Bailey is an undrafted rookie out of Fresno State, who made the intial 53-man roster out of training camp. He shined in the preseason, notching a pick-six, and proving his value to the Broncos.
Tanner is a 5-foot-11, 191-pound player in his second year, joining the Broncos as a free agent this past offseason. Hailing from Ohio State, he appeared in four games with the Cleveland Browns last year.
The Broncos elevated McCalister last week in Tampa, where he notched a special-teams tackle in the team's 26-7 win on the road. The Broncos need help on special teams with so many roster shuffles over the past two weeks due to the injury bug.
This week, the Broncos lost linebacker Alex Singleton for the season, which came on the heels of rush linebacker Baron Browning, and right tackle Mike McGlinchey being placed on short-term injured reserve, which mandates at least a four-week absence. Losing three starters in such a short span of time could be painful, but the team rolled with the absence of Browning and McGlinchey last week.
The Broncos signed former Pro Bowler Kwon Alexander and former Houston Texans second-round linebacker Zach Cunningham to the practice squad earlier this week to account for Singleton's injury. Neither will debut this week at MetLife Stadium.
Instead, the Broncos are dressing Bailey, who knows the scheme. Expect one of Alexander or Cunningham to be utilized next week, if no other team swoops in and signs them to a 53-man roster.
