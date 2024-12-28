Broncos Elevate DE Matt Henningsen & WR David Sills vs. Bengals
The Denver Broncos have elevated two players for their crucial Saturday tilt at the Cincinnati Bengals. With the opportunity to clinch the first playoff berth since 2015, the Broncos will dress two practice squad players in Cincy.
The Broncos elevated defensive lineman Matt Henningsen and wide receiver David Sills. Henningsen was a 2022 sixth-round pick of the team's out of Wisconsin.
Henningsen he has totaled 40 career tackles (18 solo), one sack, and two passes defensed. He's appeared in 34 games as a pro, but this will be his first of 2024.
Sills is a 6-foot-3, 211-pound wideout in his fifth NFL season. He originally joined the Broncos last year as a practice squad guy.
Sills has appeared in 16 NFL games with seven starts, mostly with the New York Giants. He did start one game for Denver last year.
For his career, Sills has 13 receptions for 123 yards. He offers some veteran experience to the table for a young Bo Nix.
The Broncos are feeling the pressure after failing to clinch a playoff berth last week in L.A. when it was on the table. Head coach Sean Payton keeps saying that this 2024 Broncos team is "different."
We're about to find out how true that is with an eight-year playoff drought on the brink of being snapped.
UPDATE
The Broncos may have elevated Henningsen and Sills, but neither will dress on Saturday. They're listed as two of Denver's inactives.
