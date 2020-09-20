Last week, the Denver Broncos exercised their prerogative to elevate two players from the practice squad to the active roster on gameday. Ahead of Denver's Week 2 road bout with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team is once again utilizing the newly-codified NFL rule.

On Saturday, the team announced that rush linebacker Derrek Tuszka and running back LeVante Bellamy have been elevated to the gameday roster. The move marks the second straight week that Tuszka was elevated, which means this is the last time he can be placed back on the practice squad without exposing him to the waiver wire first.

NFL teams can elevate two players from the practice squad temporarily to the gameday roster but they have to send them back down the next day but the silver lining is, teams get to protect that player the first two times without exposing to waivers. If a player is elevated the third time, following gameday, instead of simply placing him back on the practice squad, that player would have to pass through waivers, which would mean each of the 31 teams would get the shot to place a claim in and swoop him up.

Tuszka, 6-foot-5, 248 pounds, is a rookie whom the Broncos drafted in the seventh round this past spring out of North Dakota State. He made his NFL debut last week as a gameday practice squadder.

What happens next for the Broncos heading into Week 2? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Although Tuszka did not receive any reps on defense, he did contribute 16 special teams snaps in his debut. The Broncos added two new rush linebackers this past week, signing one to the practice squad (Isaiah Irving) and one to the 53-man roster (Anthony Chickillo).

The former is still getting his bearings in Denver while the latter, Chickillo, will be on the 53-man roster on Sunday at Heinz Field, although I'd be surprised to see him play much on defense. Tuszka, meanwhile, spent all of the virtual OTAs and training camp with the Broncos, knows his assignments and the defense.

Bellamy, 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, is also a rookie but he went undrafted out of Western Michigan. The Broncos made him a priority college free agent, giving him the largest signing bonus of their undrafted class.

With Von Miller on injured reserve and Phillip Lindsay ruled out for Week 2, these two rookies could be called upon to help bridge the gap. More likely, however, they'll contribute on special teams and provide ready depth.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.