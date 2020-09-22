SI.com
Broncos Expected to Sign ex-Jaguars QB Blake Bortles, per Report

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos aren't sitting on their thumbs. With starting quarterback Drew Lock out for the next 2-6 weeks (likely headed to injured reserve where he'll have to remain for at least three weeks), the Broncos are going to have to roll with Jeff Driskel as the starter. 

But GM John Elway is bringing in another fail-safe, just in case. Per Mike Klis of 9NEWS, the Broncos are bringing in former Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick Blake Bortles with the intention of signing him. 

"Per sources, plan is for Blake Bortles to go through virus testing and quarantine protocols until Friday, when he can join the team. Broncos are expected to sign Bortles. And it's not out of question he's active as No. 2 QB to Jeff Driskel on Sunday vs Tampa Bay," Klis tweeted Tuesday morning. 

Bortles spent last year with the L.A. Rams but originally entered the NFL as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft with the Jags. He mostly failed to live up to his draft pedigree, though the Jags' 2017 season was punctuated with an efficient, if uninspiring performance from Bortles. 

He's played in some big game, though. The Broncos could do worse as Driskel's stop-gap. 

I'm not sure there's enough time for Bortles to jump through the testing hoops in time to be ready for Week 3 vs. Tampa. We'll see. 

If he's not, second-year QB Brett Rypien can be called up from the practice squad to hold down the backup fort. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

