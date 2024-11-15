Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Falcons Bold Predictions & Picks
The Denver Broncos are trying to get off the schneid and save the season. Sitting at 5-5, the Broncos are still very much in AFC playoff hunt, but the 6-4 Atlanta Falcons are coming to town.
The Broncos have lost two in a row and cannot afford to let it drop to three straight if the shining aspiration of making the playoffs is going to remain in the realm of the plausible. But these Falcons are scary talented on offense, and the Broncos will have to score some points.
How does this one shake out? Let's go around the Mile High Huddle table to see how our staff envisions this Broncos-Falcons tilt unfolding.
Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 7-3: The Broncos have one of the best pass-protecting offensive lines in the NFL. The Falcons are the singularly worst past-rushing defense in the league. If the Broncos can limit running back Bijan Robinson by actually tackling him in the backfield and not letting him break the first wave of defenders, Denver could control this game.
Pick: Broncos 23, Falcons 20
Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 7-3: The Falcons are banged up while the Broncos are healthy. The Falcons have a good offense but the offensive line is shaky and the defense isn't good. The Broncos may have lost two in a row but they faced two Super Bowl contenders back-to-back. This time, it's an average team in the weakest division in the NFC. Expect the Broncos to get back on the winning track.
Pick: Broncos 27, Falcons 17
Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 6-4: After a bounce-back from a demoralizing loss in Baltimore to play well in Kansas City, only to lose in heartbreaking fashion, the Broncos need a win against the Falcons. This game will show just what this team is made of and how far it can go this season. The Broncos will torment the quarterback with relentless pass rush, and the offense will score points to show the NFL they're playoff-bound.
Pick: Broncos 30, Falcons 23
James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 6-4: How will the the Broncos respond to that heartbreaking loss at Arrowhead? This isn't a team that is going to mope around and feel sorry for itself so in this one, expect the Broncos to come out fighting. The Falcons are also coming off a loss and will want to prove a point. They have a tough secondary and a good quarterback so every Bronco has to do their part. The usage of Devaughn Vele, Marvin Mims Jr., and Audric Estimé will power the Broncos to a much needed, confident boosting win. Vele catches the game sealing touchdown.
Pick: Broncos 27, Falcons 22
Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 6-4: The Falcons can't get after the quarterback. They've had trouble protecting their own quarterback, who's 36 and dealing with shoulder and elbow injuries. The Falcons just lost to the Saints, who Denver blew out. The Broncos are coming off two bad losses, including one of the most heartbreaking in recent memory. They're facing a dome team in the unpredictable elements of Empower FIeld. At 5-5, every game going forward is essentially a playoff game. This happens to be one — like Carolina, Vegas, or New Orleans — where they should win.
Pick: Broncos 30, Falcons 20
Dylan Von Arx (@DylanVonArxMHH) 6-4: Even after a loss, Bo Nix is confident the Broncos are a competitive football team that can stand against any opposition. Nix will have his opportunity to shine against a horrendous Falcons defense that can't seem to get QBs on the ground. While the Falcons offense has some game-changers, Kirk Cousin's injury and the Broncos' defensive dominance will make the difference in this game.
Pick: Broncos 30, Falcons 20
Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 5-5: After the pain of an agonizing defeat, the Falcons come as a most welcome tonic. As will a porous Falcons defense, especially for the Broncos' rapidly ascending rookie quarterback. Taking advantage and exorcising the demons from the Kansas City game will be key. Nix throws for four scores as the Broncos prevail in a high scoring encounter to edge back above the .500 mark.
Pick: Broncos 35, Falcons 28
Ron White (@RonWhiteNFL) 5-5: After back-to-back losses, there will be many opportunities for Nix and the Broncos to move the ball as the Falcons defense is subpar. On the other side, the Broncos' fifth-ranked defense will be too much for an injured and immobile Cousins to handle. The game ends with a victory for the home team.
Pick: Broncos 30, Falcons 17
Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 5-5: The Broncos brace for a tight contest against the Falcons, with a narrow outcome likely. Denver’s fifth-ranked defense will be tested against Atlanta’s high-powered, second-ranked offense, which has consistently outscored opponents. The Falcons may have just enough offensive firepower to edge out a narrow win in a game bound to go down to the wire.
Pick: Falcons 24, Broncos 21
Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) 5-5: While the Falcons secondary has some solid pieces to work with, their defense overall is one of the worst units across the league with a horrendous pass rush. This should be Nix's breakout campaign, with multiple touchdown throws and right at 300 yards through the air. Denver's defense should have a hay day with a banged up Cousins and notch at least six sacks. This one shouldn't be close.
Pick: Broncos 31, Falcons 13
Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 5-5: With Nix ascending, I'm trusting Denver's defense to limit the explosive uber-talent of Atlanta's offense. Nix will do his thing. Estime will romp, and Courtland Sutton will find the end zone as the Broncos handle the Falcons on the relative easy.
Pick: Broncos 27, Falcons 16
Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 4-6: The Broncos defense will determine whether this game is competitive or not. Expect Cousins to turn the ball over at least once with a banged up throwing arm. Sean Payton and Nix beat Atlanta’s vulnerable defense with underneath passes and a healthy outing from Estime as the Broncos sweep the NFC South.
Pick: Broncos 23, Falcons 16
Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 4-6: This is the defining moment of the season after the devastating loss last week. Either the Broncos can let that pain linger and struggle to move forward or let that moment being the turning point of them becoming a great team for the second half of this season. The Broncos will do a great job of rallying and the offense has one of its most complete games of the season. Nix gets his name back into the running for OROY with a three touchdown-pass game.
Pick: Broncos 27, Falcons 20
Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 4-6: The Broncos bounce back in a big way at home against the Falcons. The Broncos are a young team hungry for the playoffs and they take their previous two losses on the chin and have a big day on both sides of the ball. The defense keeps the Falcons out of the endzone for the more part whole the offense has one of their best games on the season.
Pick: Broncos 33, Falcons 16
Kenneth Booker (@kenneth_MHH) 2-8: I fully expect Nix to make an impact in the rushing game, as he aims to eliminate costly sacks during crucial moments and keep the defense on its heels with his speed and athleticism. Although the Falcons may pose a tough challenge, Denver's dominant defense will take control of the game early, especially after suffering two consecutive losses. This is Denver's opportunity to turn the tide.
Pick: Broncos 23, Falcons 17
