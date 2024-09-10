Broncos Fall in NFL.com Power Rankings Following Seahawks Loss
The Denver Broncos started the season with a whimper, falling to the Seattle Seahawks, 26-20, in Bo Nix’s debut. The Broncos' defense gave Nix and the offense plenty of opportunities to put points on the board, but they couldn’t capitalize.
Sound familiar, Broncos Country?
Now, it’s only one game, and we’ll have to wait before making sweeping assessments about the Broncos, but with a loss comes a drop in the NFL power rankings. Denver luckily only took one step down the ladder's rungs down to No. 28. Here’s what NFL.com’s Eric Edholm had to say about the Broncos' season debut.
“Bo Nix earned the starting QB job, beating out two veterans with a combined 37 starts between them. He was named a Broncos captain before ever taking a regular-season snap and earned outside praise, including from none other than Bill Belichick, who last week said Nix 'doesn't turn the ball over and makes good decisions.' Then Nix took the field for his first NFL start against the Seahawks. He certainly struggled, throwing a first-half interception near the end zone, then was picked a second time late, throwing into a crowd. (And he could have had at least two more INTs before halftime.) It wasn't pretty. Nix did find some rhythm before the last pick, when Denver went shotgun and tempo, which is what he's used to, but the whole product isn't there yet. Up next: Pittsburgh, which made Kirk Cousins shrink in his Atlanta debut in Week 1. Sean Payton will have his work cut out for him with his game plan for Sunday," Edholm wrote.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Getting props from a future Hall-of-Fame coach is all good, but Nix must go out and perform. He had a rough time against Mike Macdonald's Seahawks, a strong defensive team. It’s only a one-game sample size, but the rookie struggled mightily, partially due to the game plan and it being his first game against all starters.
Both of Nix's interceptions were poor decisions, especially the second one, which saw Nix throw into triple coverage. Most of Denver's passing plays were screens or dump-offs behind the line of scrimmage.
When Nix tested the defense down the field, he was somewhat inaccurate, which we’re not used to, especially after his record 77.4% completion percentage at Oregon just last year. But the Broncos also dropped several passes. The NFL is an entirely different beast compared to college, and the former Duck found out immediately in Week 1.
Luckily for Nix and the Broncos, there are 17 games in a season, meaning they have more opportunities to grow and improve. However, the road doesn't get easier with the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to Mile High for the Broncos’ home opener.
T.J. Watt will make things difficult for Nix and the offense, but with opposition comes opportunity, and the rookie has something to prove.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!