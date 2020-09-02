Broncos' Final 53-Man Roster Prediction as Deadline Looms

Pandemic or not, preseason be damned, the Denver Broncos are obligated to cut down their roster from 80 to 53 players by Saturday.

This means, if my shoddy math is correct, that 27 players will lose their jobs across the ensuing days — 27 tough decisions Denver will need to execute ahead of their opener.

A limited training camp and no game action makes this exercise a shot in a darker dark than normal. Many of the starting positional battles have been decided, and it’s obvious who are stone-cold locks, but what about the backups? And the backups’ backups?

Full disclosure: I’m bracing for little surprise from the Broncos, who, like most teams, will carry who they can trust following an offseason ruined by the pandemic. In other words, middling rookies or unproven talent face unusually steep odds.

We’ve gleaned what we could from camp reports, and now to let intuition do the rest.

Here’s your 2020 Broncos 53-man roster:

Quarterbacks (2)

Drew Lock

Jeff Driskel

Analysis: Sorry, Brett Rypien, but few clubs boast three quarterbacks in this day and age. There is no injury concern for Lock, though Driskel did finish last year and 2017 on injured reserve. He’s a decent No. 2, however, despite an uninspiring camp.

Running Backs (3)

Phillip Lindsay

Melvin Gordon

Royce Freeman

Analysis: Nobody puts Phil in a corner! The two-time 1,000-yard rusher dazzled this summer while his $16. million counterpart, Gordon, was bothered by a rib ailment. Both will see plenty of action this season, but it’s clear yet again that Lindsay’s sheer talent makes him difficult to pull off the field. As for Freeman, he might have faced the chopping block had the exhibition period taken place, but he’ll hold off undrafted rookie LeVante Bellamy as Denver attempts to salvage its former third-round investment.

Wide Receivers (6)

Courtland Sutton

Jerry Jeudy

KJ Hamler

Tim Patrick

DaeSean Hamilton

Diontae Spencer

Analysis: Sutton, Jeudy, and Hamler are no-brainers. Patrick is, in some ways, Sutton Lite and gives the Pro Bowler-to-be a perfect understudy. Hamilton showed chemistry with Lock down the stretch last year. Spencer survives only due to Hamler’s hamstring issue and his special teams prowess. Seventh-round rookie Tyrie Cleveland heads to the practice squad.

Tight Ends (4)

Noah Fant

Nick Vannett

Albert Okwuegbunam

Andrew Beck

Analysis: This group essentially is set in stone, save for the fourth guy — if there’s a fourth guy. Some feel it should be Jake Butt, who’s worked his way back from four career ACL surgeries, and there’s a chance the Broncos agree. However, Beck’s upside and versatility as a fullback wins out, and Butt, snake-bitten, moves on to, hopefully, greener pastures.

Offensive Line (9)

Garett Bolles | OT

Dalton Risner | IOL

Lloyd Cushenberry | IOL

Graham Glasgow | IOL

Demar Dotson | OT

Elijah Wilkinson | OL

Patrick Morris | IOL

Austin Schlottmann | IOL

Calvin Anderson | OT

Analysis: I’m ignoring how the Broncos are botching what shouldn’t be a right tackle competition. The lone question mark involves the bottom three. Morris gets a golden ticket because he’s OL coach Mike Munchak’s pet project. Schlottmann and Anderson provide a modicum of insurance for Cushenberry and Bolles, respectively. Ideally, Denver adds another veteran guard. An aside: rookie Netane Muti gets buried on IR in a redshirt campaign.

Defensive Line (6)

Jurrell Casey

Shelby Harris

Dre’Mont Jones

Mike Purcell

McTelvin Agim

Christian Covington

Analysis: Still can’t believe GM John Elway stole Casey, he of five Pro Bowls, for a seventh-round flier. Just incredible. Anyway, this is the end of the road for 2017 second-rounder DeMarcus Walker, who fell out of favor with two separate coaching staffs. Covington, a later offseason addition, survives thanks to his flexibility at tackle and end.

Outside Linebackers (5)

Von Miller

Bradley Chubb

Jeremiah Attaochu

Malik Reed

Justin Hollins

Analysis: I’ll concede that Denver may choose to keep six edge defenders after Chubb’s recent knee flareup. Hollins, who has no business wearing multiple hats, also functions as a warm body at inside linebacker.

Inside Linebacker (5)

Todd Davis

Alexander Johnson

Josey Jewell

Mark Barron

Joe Jones

Analysis: I’ve never wanted to see Davis healthier. Regardless, it’s a shame impressive rookie Justin Strnad suffered a season-ending wrist injury, forcing Denver to sign Barron, a 230-pound 'dimebacker.' Without wading into colder waters, let’s simply hope Barron is a bit contributor. I’m iffy on Jones, but he’s a boon for special teams coordinator Tom McMahon. It, too, is possible the Broncos sign a second free-agent linebacker.

Cornerbacks (6)

A.J. Bouye

Bryce Callahan

De'Vante Bausby

Michael Ojemudia

Isaac Yiadom

Davontae Harris

Analysis: Bouye arrives from Jacksonville as the CB1, and he’s looked the part in practice. Healthy (key word) Callahan is huge for defensive play-caller Vic Fangio and secondary coach Ed Donatell; hopefully the football gods spare his worrisome foot. Bausby has legit CB2 potential and will rotate with Ojemudia for heavy early-season snaps. It’s crap-or-get-off-the-pot for Yiadom. Harris tenuously rounds out the bunch. A veteran infusion would do the trick. Note: UDFA Essang Bassey is retained via the taxi squad.

Safeties (4)

Justin Simmons

Kareem Jackson

Trey Marshall

Alijah Holder

Analysis: side from Simmons and Jackson, it’s been a quiet three weeks here. Fangio and Co. seem to like Marshall. Holder, meanwhile, is the token didn’t-see-that-coming pick. Two other scenarios: the Broncos instead hang onto UDFA Douglas Coleman or merely roll three-deep. The front office never truly replaced Will Parks, and it shows.

Specialists (3)

Brandon McManus (K)

Sam Martin (P)

Jacob Bobenmoyer (LS)

Analysis: Ho-hum after Denver released LS Wes Farnsworth. Bobenmoyer takes over for Casey Kreiter, the deep snapper since 2016. Kreiter joined the New York Giants in free agency. Martin should represent an upgrade on ex-punter Colby Wadman, perhaps enough to save McMahon from the firing line.

