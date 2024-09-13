Broncos Unveil Final Injury Report vs. Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers could be trying to hide a little something up their sleeve entering Week 2's tilt vs. the Denver Broncos. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn't sound optimistic earlier this week that Russell Wilson would be healthy enough to go on Sunday.
Friday has rolled around and both teams have announced their final injury report, and suffice to say, Wilson has not been ruled out of action. He's not even listed as doubtful.
Let's examine the two final injury reports for Week 2, starting with the home team.
Broncos
Full Go
- Garett Bolles | OT | Calf
- Jonah Elliss | OLB | Knee
- Josh Reynolds | WR | Achilles
- Luke Wattenberg | C | Ankle
Out
- Devaughn Vele | WR | Ribs
Analysis: It's a bummer having Vele ruled out — Denver's leading receiver in Seattle. Who knows? Perhaps it opens up even more opportunities for Marvin Mims Jr. to get in on the action. At least Reynolds will be a full go.
Two O-line starters are banged up, including Bolles, who left Week 1's action early with his calf injury. Wattenberg is also dealing with an ankle. Suffice to say, it's not a great week to have a battered offensive line.
Steelers
Full Go
- Cam Heyward | DL | NIR/Rest
- Dan Moore Jr. | OT | Ankle
- Larry Ogunjobi | DL | Knee
- Patrick Queen | LB | Groin
- Darius Rush | CB | Concussion
Questionable
- Russell Wilson | QB | Calf
- Roman Wilson | WR | Ankle
Out
- Isaac Seumalo | OG | Pectoral
Analysis: Russ is officially questionable but some close to the Steelers say he's more 'doubtful.' Tomlin, knowing the emotional gravity of this matchup, is tactically, perhaps, making Wilson look more likely to be a surprise go than he actually is.
That being said, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Wilson actually play on Sunday. He's got an ax to grind with Sean Payton and the Broncos, and he's undoubtedly going to stay in Tomlin's ear about playing.
Wilson was named the starter in Pittsburgh, after all, and teams typically give a sympathetic ear to their QB1. I'd give it better than 50/50 odds that Russ plays, just based on gut feeling.
Meanwhile, Seumalo is out, which diminishes Pittsburgh's offensive line. Everyone else, besides the receiver Wilson, is a full go, including Heyward and Queen.
