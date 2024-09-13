Mile High Huddle

Broncos Unveil Final Injury Report vs. Steelers

Will Denver Broncos fans get to see Russell Wilson in action on Sunday?

Chad Jensen

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before a preseason game against Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, August 24, 2024.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before a preseason game against Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, August 24, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Pittsburgh Steelers could be trying to hide a little something up their sleeve entering Week 2's tilt vs. the Denver Broncos. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn't sound optimistic earlier this week that Russell Wilson would be healthy enough to go on Sunday.

Friday has rolled around and both teams have announced their final injury report, and suffice to say, Wilson has not been ruled out of action. He's not even listed as doubtful.

Let's examine the two final injury reports for Week 2, starting with the home team.

Broncos

Full Go

  • Garett Bolles | OT | Calf
  • Jonah Elliss | OLB | Knee
  • Josh Reynolds | WR | Achilles
  • Luke Wattenberg | C | Ankle

Out

  • Devaughn Vele | WR | Ribs

Analysis: It's a bummer having Vele ruled out — Denver's leading receiver in Seattle. Who knows? Perhaps it opens up even more opportunities for Marvin Mims Jr. to get in on the action. At least Reynolds will be a full go.

Two O-line starters are banged up, including Bolles, who left Week 1's action early with his calf injury. Wattenberg is also dealing with an ankle. Suffice to say, it's not a great week to have a battered offensive line.

Steelers

Full Go

  • Cam Heyward | DL | NIR/Rest
  • Dan Moore Jr. | OT | Ankle
  • Larry Ogunjobi | DL | Knee
  • Patrick Queen | LB | Groin
  • Darius Rush | CB | Concussion

Questionable

  • Russell Wilson | QB | Calf
  • Roman Wilson | WR | Ankle

Out

  • Isaac Seumalo | OG | Pectoral

Analysis: Russ is officially questionable but some close to the Steelers say he's more 'doubtful.' Tomlin, knowing the emotional gravity of this matchup, is tactically, perhaps, making Wilson look more likely to be a surprise go than he actually is.

That being said, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Wilson actually play on Sunday. He's got an ax to grind with Sean Payton and the Broncos, and he's undoubtedly going to stay in Tomlin's ear about playing.

Wilson was named the starter in Pittsburgh, after all, and teams typically give a sympathetic ear to their QB1. I'd give it better than 50/50 odds that Russ plays, just based on gut feeling.

Meanwhile, Seumalo is out, which diminishes Pittsburgh's offensive line. Everyone else, besides the receiver Wilson, is a full go, including Heyward and Queen.

