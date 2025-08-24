Broncos Final Roster Cuts Tracker
It's that time of year. That short period of time near the end of August that coaches dread: the final roster cut-downs.
With the preseason finale in the books, the Denver Broncos have begun to trim their roster down to the final 53 players. The deadline to be at 53 players is on Tuesday, August 26, at 2 pm MDT.
It's always a difficult process for coaches, but this year, the depth and talent of the Broncos' roster is making it even harder. A lot of players whom the Broncos waive will end up on another team's roster.
It's not just the 53-man roster the Broncos have to figure out, but also the 16-man practice squad. Keep in mind that a good portion of the cuts will have been made with the hope of the player passing through waivers to be re-signed by the Broncos to the practice squad.
If a team claims a guy, though, he's gone, and there's nothing the Broncos can do. How will things shape up this year? Let's get to the initial cuts via our tracker, and keep checking back, as we'll be updating this article with the cuts in real time.
Waived
- Andrew Farmer | OLB | (Mike Klis)
- Joaquin Davis | WR (Klis)
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Broncos will have a couple of weeks off until the season-opener vs. the Tennessee Titans, which is on September 7. The Broncos have very high hopes this year, and the depth of the roster is a big reason why.