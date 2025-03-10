Mile High Huddle

Broncos Free Agency Tracker: Rumors Fly as Legal-Tampering Window Opens

The Denver Broncos are in on a few free-agent deals that are in the wind, and have re-signed several players.

Chad Jensen

Oct 27, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) catches a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at EverBank Stadium.
The starting gun is about to fire around the NFL. The 'legal tampering window' will open at 2 pm MDT on Monday, allowing teams to begin negotiating with outside free agents.

A team like the Denver Broncos can agree to terms on a contract with a free agent, which is then consummated on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year officially opens. The rumor mill is cranking out buzz left and right and we'll track those with credible sources.

This article is to keep you up to date on the actual signings the Broncos have made and will make.

It started with a flurry of extensions on Sunday.

Re-Signings

Jarrett Stidham | QB: Stidham got $12 million over two years with $7 million guaranteed.

Mitchell Fraboni | LS: The Broncos kept their long-snapper of the past three seasons in the fold with a three-year extension.

D.J. Jones | DT: We knew there was interest in re-signing Jones, but the Broncos exceeded the expected market for his services, signing him to a three-year deal worth $13 million annually

Matt Peart | OT: The Broncos re-signed the swing tackle on a two-year deal, per 9NEWS' Mike Klis.

Signings

Nothing yet, as the legal tampering window opens soon.

Rumor Mill

The Broncos are in on linebacker Dre Greenlaw, per Mike Silver.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, tight end Evan Engram will visit with the Broncos on Monday.

The Broncos are reportedly trying to close a deal to bring safety Talanoa Hufanga to Denver.

