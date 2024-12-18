Broncos LT Garett Bolles' New Contract Details: Grade
The Denver Broncos have extended another player who was set to become a free agent in 2025. The Broncos gave Garett Bolles a four-year, $82 million extension with $42 million guaranteed.
Bolles is arguably having his best season as a pro, just two years after suffering a broken leg that cost him the bulk of the 2022 season. A first-round pick in 2017, Bolles is likely to finish his career with the Broncos because of the extension.
Let's examine the contract itself and see how it measures up against other left tackles.
Contract Details
- 2024: $4M signing bonus, fully guaranteed (he will still earn the remainder of his $15.75M base salary)
- 2025: $14.98M option bonus, $1.255M base salary, both fully guaranteed, plus $765K per-game roster bonus.
- 2026: $16.935M option bonus, $1.3M base salary, both becoming fully guaranteed if on the roster on the fifth day of the 2025 league year, plus $765K per-game roster bonus.
- 2027: $20.735M base salary, $765K per-game roster bonus, not guaranteed.
- 2028: $19.735M base salary, $765K per-game roster bonus, not guaranteed.
- 2029 through 2033: Void years for cap purposes.
Cap Charges
- 2024: $20.8M
- 2025: $5.816M
- 2026: $9.248M
- 2027: $28.683M
- 2028: $27.683M
- 2029: $9.77M in dead money.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Gut Reaction
For starters, Bolles has a unique contract structure, in that the option bonuses are due Sept. 1. As Over The Cap's Nick Korte notes, this allows the Broncos to decide whether to exercise the option for cap purposes or pay it as out as a base salary. If exercised, it's treated like a signing bonus and frees cap space, but if not, it's still paid out but the full amount counts against the cap.
I would recommend reading what Korte wrote about the contract, because there are mechanisms included in the contract about when the Broncos need to make decisions about exercising the options. They have different dates in which they can exercise different amounts. This gives them flexibility when it comes to getting cap space if needed.
The void years added are there in case the Broncos decide to exercise the option bonuses or, if in future years, they wish to restructure his base salary. The Broncos don't have to do the latter, but the void years given them that flexibility.
As far as money goes, Bolles got $38.5M in new guarantees and his 2026 salary is a practical guarantee. (His remaining $3.5M base salary was included, though it was money he was already guaranteed under the vested veteran rule.) His APY salary of $20.5M is slightly higher than Dion Dawkins, who I used as a comparison for a potential extension.
Bolles' APY salary ranks sixth among left tackles, his guaranteed money ranks seventh, and his full guarantees rank 15th. Even taking into account that his 2026 salary is practically guaranteed, the Broncos didn't reset the market in any aspect.
At the same time, Bolles got a raise over his previous four-year, $68M deal with $21M guaranteed. The Broncos rewarded him for his play but didn't have to surpass every other left tackle to do so.
When I saw the initial details, I observed this looked like a win-win deal for the Broncos and Bolles. As I look further at the contract and noticed how the structure will give the Broncos flexibility, I'm more convinced of that win-win assessment.
Contract grade: A-
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!