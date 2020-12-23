SI.com
Broncos LT Garett Bolles 'Disappointed' over Pro Bowl Snub

Zack Kelberman

More surprising than who made the 2021 Pro Bowl for the Denver Broncos was who didn't make it.

That would be left tackle Garett Bolles. The Garett Bolles. Former goat, now hero.

The ballyhooed Bolles, who was once known for his penalties, is being hailed these days for his play — so suddenly good, so stunningly consistent that it minted him as the NFL's fourth-highest-paid left tackle at $17 million annually.

Bolles, also currently the third-highest-graded tackle by Pro Football Focus' metrics, has been worth every penny of the four-year, $68 million extension he inked last month. The final accolade atop a transformative campaign for the 2017 first-round draft pick was to be a trip to the all-star festivities, proof that Bolles finally reached his potential as Denver's bedrock on the blindside.

But the pudding was spoiled.

Baltimore's Orlando Brown — because he protects Lamar Jackson — is a Pro Bowler. Kansas City's Eric Fisher — because he protects Patrick Mahomes — is a Pro Bowler. Houston's Laremy Tunsil — because he protects Deshaun Watson — is a Pro Bowler.

Bolles — because he protects Drew Lock — is not.

Instead, he fell victim to the ultimate popularity contest, a test of clout rather than a barometer of justice. The 5-9 Broncos are neither playoff-bound nor relevant, so Bolles was punished for it.

"Disappointed" is one word he used to describe the appalling news, announced Monday.

With a caveat.

"I didn’t start the season to win an award," Bolles told reporters Monday, via The DNVR's Andrew Mason. "I started the season to be the best I could be on and off the field … and improve every single play."

This football-first mentality, the dedication to his craft, is what earned his deserved windfall as well as newfound status among the elite. It was never about the superficial.

The light bulb flipped on for Bolles after years of flickering, and it should continue to burn bright irrespective of any outside force. He's conquered the deepest of personal and professional demons during his mostly tumultuous four-year journey.

A snub? Just another shovel-full of coal into the fire.

