GM George Paton Breaks Silence with Update on Broncos' QB Battle

The Denver Broncos just wrapped up practice No. 2 vs. the Minnesota Vikings as the two teams gear up for their respective preseason debuts on Saturday evening. For Broncos fans, the focus continues to be the quarterback competition between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater.

Depending on whose arithmetic one uses, Lock and Bridgewater appear to be in a dead heat through 11 practices, plus the two vs. the Vikings. First-year GM George Paton, who spoke to the QB battle on the doorstep of training camp, broke his silence with his first updated remarks on the competition.

“Both Teddy and Drew, just being more consistent, I think they’re both doing a really good job,” Paton said following Thursday's joint practice in Minnesota. “We’re happy with both. And you can see, some days it’s Drew, some days it’s Teddy. But these guys are working hard. They embrace the competition [which is] what I really like, and I know Vic [Fangio] likes as well. So I think we’re on the right track with both of these quarterbacks.”

Paton truly believes the Broncos have something to be excited about this year at quarterback. The competition seems to have brought out the best in Lock and Teddy, at least, that's how the GM sees it.

“We do think we have two good quarterbacks here," Paton said. "We may have that guy here. So we’re not panicking. We’re going to build this team with foundational players. And hopefully, we have a foundational quarterback here in our group.”

After Bridgewater apparently won Day 1 in Minnesota, which was the Broncos' 12th practice of training camp, most media in attendance have given Day 2 to Lock, continuing the give-and-take pattern these two QBs have displayed since the proceedings began in late July.

Although Lock and Bridgewater were listed as co-starters on Denver's first depth chart of the summer, the incumbent will start the first preseason game on Saturday. Bridgewater will get Game 2.

Despite fans pining for a timeline on when the Broncos will make a decision on the QB winner, Paton is in no hurry and remains adamant in letting this competition play out organically.

“We just want to let it happen organically,” Paton said. “It is Vic’s call. I’m a sounding board for him, as are the coaches, as are the scouts. So we really like the competition. We’ve got a hell of a competition going on right now. Both guys are working their butts off. And I think it’s going to bring out the best of both quarterbacks.”

The Broncos and Vikings kick off on Saturday at 2pm MDT. The game will be televised on KUSA.

