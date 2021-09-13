GM George Paton Receives Game Ball, Gives Raucous Post-Game Victory Speech

The Denver Broncos finally got the September monkey off Vic Fangio's back by knocking off the New York Giants 27-13 in the season-opener. It was Fangio's first win in the month of September as head coach of the Broncos.

Denver's victory featured several stand-out performances. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was very efficient and led the Broncos to 420 yards on top of the 27 points.

In his first game since 2019, Von Miller produced at a high level against the Giants, finishing with two sacks, both of which came on third down. That's the Miller fans came to know — the guy who affects the game in key situations.

In the locker room post-game, every head coach holds forth with a victory speech. Game balls and atta-boys are handed out as coaches and players celebrate the triumph.

Rarely do you see a team's general manager making a speech in the locker room post-game. But that's exactly how it unfolded inside MetLife Stadium as Fangio awarded game balls, including one for his boss. Watch the victory speech below.

The players clearly were excited for Bridgewater and when he spoke, his remarks were uplifting and motivating. That's how a leader addresses a room.

When Miller's turn came, he said something fans should really take notice of.

"Sacks are good, but wins are better, men," Miller said to a raucous reply.

Indeed, regardless of the statistic, it rings hollow in the face of defeat. For too long, Miller has produced at a high level for the Broncos without the corresponding wins in the standings.

Perhaps this is the year that changes, especially considering the maxim Paton uttered upon receiving his game ball, "Winning's contagious."

Punctuating the Broncos' locker room fiesta was Fangio's goofy Gatorade bath of offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and quarterbacks coach Mike Shula. This was an exultant locker room and after all the dark energies this club has internalized post-Super Bowl 50, perhaps that's a sign that those demons have once and for all been exorcised.

