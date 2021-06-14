Broncos Predicted to Land Franchise QB in 2022

If this Drew Lock-Teddy Bridgewater thing doesn't work out, the Denver Broncos will clean house at the quarterback position and reload next offseason.

In such an event, the Broncos are likely to pluck a signal-caller from next year's NFL Draft class. And that signal-caller, according to USA Today's "way-too-early" 2022 mock, will be Georgia's JT Daniels, projected to come off the board via Denver at No. 23 overall.

Daniels is one of several future QB prospects among a group receiving considerably less praise than its ballyhooed 2021 counterparts. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound passer began his collegiate career at USC, throwing for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions as a true freshman. Daniels suffered a torn ACL during the first game of his sophomore campaign, prompting a redshirt.

He transferred to Athens last season and appeared in four games for the Bulldogs, completing 80-of-119 balls for 1,231 yards, 10 TDs, and two INTs en route to a 4-0 mark. The California native led UGA to a victory in January's Peach Bowl. Daniels was subsequently named the full-time 2021 starter by head coach Kirby Smart.

"JT is a guy who has proven himself and we hope he continues to do so," Smart said in March, via 247Sports. "He brings about the best assets we have in our offense, which are some of the wideouts and some of the skill position guys."

Not unlike Lock, the Broncos' incumbent, Daniels boasts plus arm strength with the ability to throw off various platforms and a proclivity to challenge defenses deep. He's also a solid athlete inside the pocket, doing well to avoid pressure. However, as with Lock, Daniels is turnover-prone and can struggle in the accuracy department.

He's forecast — again, way-too-early — as a borderline Day 1 talent.

"Aggressive vertical passer with a solid arm and the ability to throw off balance. Daniels has good mobility to extend plays and is capable of making full-field reads as well as manipulating defenders with his eyes," reads his NFL Draft Bible scouting profile. "His aggressive nature gets the better of him when he gets too greedy, leading to sacks and turnovers. At times he is unable to control the football. Daniels projects as a quality backup or low-level starter who can add a spark to an offense. His turnover-prone style will make it difficult to be a long-time starter."

