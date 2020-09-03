SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos Get Back Multiple Injured Players, Including Two High-Round Rookies

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos only have a couple of days of training camp left on the schedule. The 2020 regular season quickly approaches and soon, the Broncos will begin preparations to host the Tennessee Titans in the season-opener on Monday Night Football. 

If this team is going to be at full strength to face the Titans, it will need its second- and third-round draft picks available and able to contribute. However, the last several weeks have seen second-round wideout KJ Hamler and third-round cornerback Michael Ojemudia absent from the proceedings due to the injury bug. 

Hamler has been dealing with a serious hamstring injury while Ojemudia nursed a quad. The good news is, on Wednesday, the Broncos got both back in pads and out on the grass at UC Health Training Center, even if on a limited basis. Also returned to the field was safety Alijah Holder, who'd missed a few days himself. 

“They went through practice on a limited basis, did some individual," head coach Vic Fangio said following Wednesday's practice. "It’s kind of the natural progression, see how they did today and evaluate it for tomorrow and Friday.”

What's next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

It would be great if both rookies could be available to participate in Friday's scrimmage at Empower Field at Mile High, which might be the last dress rehearsal for Week 1. Both have a long way to go to catch up to their rookie brethren. 

However, Hamler could still figure into the Broncos' offense when the Titans come to town. Expecting him to play starter's snaps is unreasonable but if he stays healthy and suffers no setbacks, undoubtedly, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will work in a few plays designed to get him some touches. 

In other good news, starting linebacker Todd Davis seems to be close to returning to the field. He's been out on the grass and in uniform but not quite fully recovered from that calf injury that's cost him the last couple of weeks. 

The Broncos will continue to play it safe with Davis but he's on track to play in the opener. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHudde.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BuckinBronco
BuckinBronco

Can't wait to see Hamler in action!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

7 Things We Learned from Broncos' Stadium Scrimmage

What were the takeaways from the Broncos' Stadium Scrimmage?

Chad Jensen

by

CUBuffinTX

Fangio Explains Why Undrafted Rookie Essang Bassey Leapfrogged Multiple CBs to Receive First-Team Reps

Essang Bassey's name hasn't been mentioned much during training camp but on Wednesday, we learned that the undrafted rookie has impressed coaches enough to garner first-team reps.

Chad Jensen

by

BuckinBronco

Prince Amukamara Reveals True Thoughts on Prospect of Reuniting with Vic Fangio in Denver

Recently released by the Raiders, would Prince Amukamara fit with the Broncos? The question takes on a new meaning in the wake of Denver trading away Isaac Yiadom.

Luke Patterson

by

BuckinBronco

Broncos Camp has Revealed Four Glaring Roster Weaknesses

The Broncos did a lot to improve talent-wise in 2020 but there are still some holes left to be filled on the roster.

Erick Trickel

by

BuckinBronco

Broncos Trade Former Third-Round CB Isaac Yiadom to Giants

On the doorstep of the regular season, the Broncos dealt their 2018 third-round pick Isaac Yiadom to the Giants.

BobMorris

by

BuckinBronco

Five Biggest Standouts from Broncos Camp

The Broncos have seen some shining player performances since training camp began but here are the five most noteworthy.

Erick Trickel

by

Dick Hanky

Predicting the 2020 Broncos: Worst- & Best-Case Scenarios for Each Position Revealed

After a couple of shaky training camp practices, what should fans really expect from the 2020 Broncos? Here are our worst- and best-case scenarios, as well as the most likely fate that awaits each position group.

BobMorris

by

Denverkewl

Broncos' Final 53-Man Roster Prediction as Deadline Looms

With the roster sitting at 80 players, the Broncos have to make some tough choices between now and Saturday. Who makes the cut?

Zack Kelberman

by

toddx7

Courtland Sutton Provides Inside Perspective on Jerry Jeudy's Training Camp Progress

How Would Courtland Sutton Describe Broncos' Rookie WR Jerry Jeudy? In a Word: 'Special'

Chad Jensen

by

Jon Kronenberg

Broncos Awarded ex-Utah Utes OT Darrin Paulo Off Waivers

The Broncos bolstered their offensive tackle depth by making a waiver claim over the weekend.

Chad Jensen

by

DKMI