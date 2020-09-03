Broncos Get Back Multiple Injured Players, Including Two High-Round Rookies

The Denver Broncos only have a couple of days of training camp left on the schedule. The 2020 regular season quickly approaches and soon, the Broncos will begin preparations to host the Tennessee Titans in the season-opener on Monday Night Football.

If this team is going to be at full strength to face the Titans, it will need its second- and third-round draft picks available and able to contribute. However, the last several weeks have seen second-round wideout KJ Hamler and third-round cornerback Michael Ojemudia absent from the proceedings due to the injury bug.

Hamler has been dealing with a serious hamstring injury while Ojemudia nursed a quad. The good news is, on Wednesday, the Broncos got both back in pads and out on the grass at UC Health Training Center, even if on a limited basis. Also returned to the field was safety Alijah Holder, who'd missed a few days himself.

“They went through practice on a limited basis, did some individual," head coach Vic Fangio said following Wednesday's practice. "It’s kind of the natural progression, see how they did today and evaluate it for tomorrow and Friday.”

It would be great if both rookies could be available to participate in Friday's scrimmage at Empower Field at Mile High, which might be the last dress rehearsal for Week 1. Both have a long way to go to catch up to their rookie brethren.

However, Hamler could still figure into the Broncos' offense when the Titans come to town. Expecting him to play starter's snaps is unreasonable but if he stays healthy and suffers no setbacks, undoubtedly, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will work in a few plays designed to get him some touches.

In other good news, starting linebacker Todd Davis seems to be close to returning to the field. He's been out on the grass and in uniform but not quite fully recovered from that calf injury that's cost him the last couple of weeks.

The Broncos will continue to play it safe with Davis but he's on track to play in the opener.

