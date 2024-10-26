Broncos Get Massive Boost Before Panthers Game
The Denver Broncos have not averted the sting of the injury bug this season, losing multiple starters to injured reserve. But the Carolina Panthers are significantly more snake-bitten entering this Week 8 tilt at Mile High.
Both teams revealed their final injury report for the week, so let's start by examining the Panthers' game status.
Panthers
Out
- Jordan Fuller | S | Hamstring
- D.J. Wonnum | OLB | Quad
- Diontae Johnson | WR | Ribs
- Jammie Robinson | S | Knee
- Nick Scott | S | Hamstring
- Adam Thielen | WR | Hamstring
Doubtful
- Andy Dalton | QB | Right Thumb
- Dane Jackson | CB | Hamstring
- Jonathon Brooks | RB | Knee
Questionable
- Jadeveon Clownedy | OLB | Shoulder
- Jaden Crumedy | DT | Ankle
- Sam Franklin Jr. | S | Foot
- Tommy Tremble | TE | Back
- Claudin Cherelus | LB | Hamstring
- Josey Jewell | LB | Hamstring/Groin
- Taylor Moton | OT | Elbow
- Yosh Nijman | OT | Knee
- A'Shawn Robinson | DE | Knee
Full Go
- Raheem Blackshear | RB | Shoulder
- Jon Rhattigan | LB | Knee
- Ja'Tavion Sanders | TE | Groin/Wrist
- Eddie Pineiro | K | NIR/Personal
Analysis: It's a blow that Carolina's QB1 and top wideout (Johnson) aren't expected to play. Johnson has been ruled out, and Dalton is doubtful after injuring his throwing thumb in a car accident earlier this week. Meanwhile, Thielen's injury troubles persist.
Carolina is significantly injured in the secondary, especially at safety. The secondary depth will be tested vs. the Broncos.
Alas, it's looking like Jewell's homecoming is in question. But if he has any control over it, he'll definitely be doing all he can to make himself ready for this one.
It's also a bad week for Carolina to have two offensive tackles questionable. The Broncos have the second-ranked pass rush in the NFL through seven weeks.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Broncos
Doubtful
- P.J. Locke | S | Thumb
Questionable
- Alex Palczewski | OT | Ankle
Full Go
- Patrick Surtain II | CB | Concussion
- Mike McGlinchey | RT | Knee
- Malcolm Roach | DT | Illness
Analysis: The Broncos are getting a nice boost with Surtain's return from a concussion suffered in Week 6. The Broncos did well to hold up in the secondary without him, but that mini-bye following the win in New Orleans bought him the time needed to return to the field and re-mount his Defensive Player of the Year bid.
McGlinchey's return from IR last week was a lightening rod for the Broncos' rushing attack, which suddenly came alive to the tune of 200-plus rushing yards. Here's to hoping he's the lynchpin to making the ground attack a lynchpin of Denver's fledgling offense.
Alas, it's not looking good for Locke, who's dealing with a thumb injury. His starting partner at safety, Brandon Jones, is healthy, though, so that should mitigate the involvement of a less experienced player, whether it's Devon Key, JL Skinner, or Keidron Smith.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!