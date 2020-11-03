The Denver Broncos are still riding high after storming back and overcoming a 21-point deficit for just the fifth time in franchise history to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30. Sitting at 3-4, the Broncos have now won three of their last four games and enter Week 9 with a solid shot to get to .500.

How does all this momentum — even if uneven — affect the Broncos' playoff chances? The oddsmakers at SportsBetting.com see Denver's prospects as still very, very grim.

Denver Broncos

Over 6.5 wins (+110)

Under 6.5 wins (-140)

Make Playoffs: Yes +600, No -1000

For those who aren't savvy to what all the plus and minuses mean, to boil it down, the odds imply a 90.9% chance Broncos won't make playoffs. Grim, indeed.

Why would the oddsmakers take such a dim view on the Broncos? Let's look at Denver's remaining nine games.

Week 9 at Atlanta Falcons (2-6): Broncos are 3.5-point underdogs on the road against a team that floundered until it fired head coach Dan Quinn but has since shown signs of life. Two of Denver's three wins have come on the road in East Coast time, though. If the Broncos play closer to the form they had vs. the Chargers in the fourth quarter, they'll be tough to beat but until proven otherwise, expect Denver to continue to be inconsistent offensively.

Week 10 at Las Vegas Raiders (4-3): This opponent has a few impressive wins but are still seeking consistency themselves. In the Broncos first game at Allegiant Stadium, it won't be easy emerging with a win.

Week 11 vs. Miami Dolphins (4-3): After turning to rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins are trying to jump-start their future. Although it could change quite a bit between now and then, the rookie's performance in his first start left much to be desired and little to fear for Denver.

Week 12 vs. New Orleans Saints (5-2): Although the Saints have been hard to get a bead on this year, their record speaks for itself. This is a talented roster led by a future Hall-of-Fame QB and the Broncos' only saving grace is that the game will take place at Mile High.

Week 13 at Kansas City Chiefs (7-1): The Chiefs blew out the Broncos in the snow 43-16 in Week 7 and let's face it; this hasn't been a competitive matchup for a while now. With this one being at Arrowhead, and considering the Chiefs' 10-game winning streak against the Broncos, the likelihood of a Denver win is slim.

Week 14 at Carolina Panthers (3-5): In the Broncos' final NFC South matchup of the season, it's a road trip to the East Coast once again. By this point, the Broncos will be used to such travails and the Panthers aren't exactly a team firing on all cylinders.

Week 15 vs. Buffalo Bills (6-2): The AFC East leaders currently, the Bills are a tough opponent but this time around, the Broncos draw them in Denver. Although it's hard to see the Broncos emerging victorious on paper, this is a game I could see unfolding as un upset, depending on what form the season takes between now and then.

Week 16 at Los Angeles Chargers (2-5): The Broncos just beat the Chargers but it took some Mile High Magic to get it done. If Drew Lock and company can iron out the kinks in the interim and produce a more even offensive performance, winning in L.A. is very possible.

Week 17 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (4-3): The final homestand is against the Raiders. The Broncos have split with the Raiders in each season since Super Bowl 50. I'd wager that trend will continue in 2020.

What it Means

The oddsmakers see the Broncos finishing somewhere between 6-to-7 wins. Obviously, if that's how it shakes out, that'll be nowhere close to being playoff-relevant.

But the silver lining here is this; the Broncos are playing a winning brand of defense even without Pro Bowlers like Von Miller and Jurrell Casey. If Lock and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur can figure things out on the fly, the Broncos will be a very difficult team to beat.

It's still a very young team, though, with an unproven quarterback, which makes predicting the future all the more difficult. After starting 0-3, though, it should come as no surprise to fans to learn that Denver has about a 9% chance at making the playoffs but this is the NFL. Stranger things have happened.

Remember, there's a reason the league doesn't crown anyone in Week 8. That's why they play the games.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.