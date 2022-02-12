The Broncos are bringing in a former Raider to coach the running backs.

After becoming head coach of the Denver Broncos, Nathaniel Hackett opted not to retain running backs coach Curtis Modkins, despite a sterling record. Modkins took a job coaching backs for the... you guessed it — Minnesota Vikings.

With a new coaching hole to fill, Hackett turned to the college ranks, hiring former Morgan State head coach Tyrone Wheatley, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Wheatley, a 10-year NFL running back, has spent the past 14 years coaching. He's bounced from the prep level to college to the NFL and back to college.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Wheatley's last NFL gig was as running backs coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-18) which is where he crossed paths with then-offensive coordinator Hackett. The two go back and already have a firm working relationship.

That foundation could be a harbinger of good things to come for the Broncos. Wheatley, 50, is most famously known among Broncos Country as a long-time Raiders running back.

He eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark once (2000) and finished his NFL career with 4,962 yards on the ground and 40 touchdowns. Many Broncos fans remember Wheatley's unfortunate run-in with Al Wilson.

Needless to say, Wheatley was on the losing end of an iconic 'Smoke Dog' play.

While it's unfortunate to see Modkins hit the bricks, Wheatley's arrival gives cause for optimism. As a former pro back himself, he can level with players and they know that he knows exactly what he's talking about.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!