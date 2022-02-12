Skip to main content

Report: Broncos to Hire Tyrone Wheatley as Running Backs Coach

The Broncos are bringing in a former Raider to coach the running backs.

After becoming head coach of the Denver Broncos, Nathaniel Hackett opted not to retain running backs coach Curtis Modkins, despite a sterling record. Modkins took a job coaching backs for the... you guessed it — Minnesota Vikings. 

With a new coaching hole to fill, Hackett turned to the college ranks, hiring former Morgan State head coach Tyrone Wheatley, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson

Wheatley, a 10-year NFL running back, has spent the past 14 years coaching. He's bounced from the prep level to college to the NFL and back to college. 

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Wheatley's last NFL gig was as running backs coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-18) which is where he crossed paths with then-offensive coordinator Hackett. The two go back and already have a firm working relationship.

That foundation could be a harbinger of good things to come for the Broncos. Wheatley, 50, is most famously known among Broncos Country as a long-time Raiders running back. 

Read More

He eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark once (2000) and finished his NFL career with 4,962 yards on the ground and 40 touchdowns. Many Broncos fans remember Wheatley's unfortunate run-in with Al Wilson.

Needless to say, Wheatley was on the losing end of an iconic 'Smoke Dog' play. 

While it's unfortunate to see Modkins hit the bricks, Wheatley's arrival gives cause for optimism. As a former pro back himself, he can level with players and they know that he knows exactly what he's talking about. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Jacksonville Jaguars running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley during the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
News

Report: Broncos to Hire Tyrone Wheatley as RBs Coach

4 minutes ago
GettyImages-108870989
News

Report: Broncos Expected to Hire Ex-Packers DC Dom Capers as Senior Assistant

23 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers
News

Aaron Rodgers' Mention of Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett has NFL Speculating Again

23 hours ago
Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) reacts against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Football Outsiders Calls Out Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb

Feb 11, 2022
Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
News

Report: Vikings Hiring Former Broncos' Assistant Ed Donatell as DC

Feb 10, 2022
Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) celebrates with cornerback Ronald Darby (21) and safety Justin Simmons (31) after a play in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Report: Broncos Land Coach Who Led Top-10 Defense

Feb 10, 2022
Denver Broncos assistant offensive line coach Chris Kuper in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Report: Vikings Hire Former Broncos' Assistant Chris Kuper as O-Line Coach

Feb 10, 2022
Denver Broncos GM George Paton introduces Nathaniel Hackett, who has agreed to terms to become the club s head coach at a press conference at UC Health Training Center.
News

GM George Paton Addresses Future of Multiple Broncos Free Agents

Feb 9, 2022
Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) in action against the Louisville Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Draft

Finding Broncos: 5 Sleeper Edge Rushers

Feb 9, 2022