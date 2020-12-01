Broncos Individual Player Grades For Week 12 vs. Saints

This was a game that was played under terrible circumstances for the Denver Broncos. As a result of that, these grades were rather difficult to hand out.

The Broncos had limited reps with the game-plan that had to be switched on the fly, not even 24 hours ahead of the game. The guy who started at quarterback wasn't a quarterback and had four hours to cram and prepare.

With that said, the Broncos players did "accept the challenge" of this game, so let us get to the grades.

There is no MVP this week, but make sure to check out the video above for my hat tip to Kendall Hinton

The Positive

Dre'Mont Jones | DL: 87.8

The Broncos defense did what it could but it just got gassed. Jones was the best defender out there. He showed good gap discipline against the run and a good pass rush.

Demar Dotson | RT: 84.3

The Broncos O-line did well as the Saints sold out to stop the run. Dotson had his best showing as a run defender handling his own guy. The Saints just brought more defenders than blockers consistently.

A.J. Bouye | CB: 80.1

While the Saints hardly passed, which helps the defensive backs grades, Bouye had a really good game. He was tight with his coverage, breaking up the pass that led to the interception and the Broncos only points on the day, and also stood out as a run defender.

Garett Bolles | LT: 77.5

Bolles was the only offensive linemen to get hit with pressure and also got called for holding. But he had a really great day as a run blocker. The extension he got was well deserved with everything finally coming together.

The Negative

Elijah Wilkinson | RT: 49.7

There was a noticeable decline in overall line play when Dotson left the game and Wilkinson took over. Wilkinson wasn't terrible but not great either. Vic Fangio revealed that the Broncos "just wanted to get Wilkinson some reps" because he's the better run-blocker. Huh.

Malik Reed | OLB: 54.2

When you're just a mediocre run defender, you're going to get exposed when facing a team that’s mostly running the ball. That happened here, but Reed made enough good plays to have a positive impact overall.

Lloyd Cushenberry | C: 55.0

What is there to say? Only offensive linemen made the grades for the offense and all for similar reasons. Cushenberry had no hope in calling out concepts when the Saints just kept eight or nine men in the box.

Alexander Johnson | ILB: 58.6

Johnson made some plays but he also plugged the wrong hole as a run defender. Still, he managed five stops on the day and forced a fumble that New Orleans recovered, but the negative plays were greater in number.

Other Noteworthy Grades

Graham Glasgow | RG: 63.8

It was a solid day blocking for the run but Glasgow was having issues with how many defenders were coming each play. He moved well despite dealing with an injury this past week.

Dalton Risner | LG: 68.7

He allowed no pressures, but there was hardly any passing attempts. As a run blocker, Risner did what he could but it's hard to have a good running game when there is literally no threat of a passing game.

Bradley Chubb | OLB: 72.4

There weren't many opportunities as a pass rusher with how often the Saints ran, but Chubb was still solid. He also had some good plays against the run.

Michael Ojemudia | CB: 76.9

Much like the other corners, Ojemudia was helped out with the Saints' limited passing game. What helped his grade was some solid run defense and he didn't miss any tackles which has been an issue throughout this season.

