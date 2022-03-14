Skip to main content

Report: Broncos Showing Interest in Free-Agent Edge Rusher Randy Gregory

An edge rusher imminent?

The Denver Broncos, after securing a franchise quarterback, are now in pursuit of significant upgrades at edge rusher. After trading away Von Miller this past season, the Broncos gleaned the necessary draft capital to acquire Russell Wilson via trade but it left a dearth of talent on the edge of the defense. 

On Monday, as the NFL's 'legal tampering' window opened, the Broncos are reportedly showing interest in free-agent edge rusher Randy Gregory, per 9NEWS' Mike Klis. 

"Multiple teams showing interest in DE/OLB Randy Gregory, including the Broncos. Gregory’s agent, Peter Schaffer, a coach for Denver South HS lacrosse team," Klis tweeted. 

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Gregory, a 2015 second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, is coming off a six-sack season in which he started 11 games. He's had a somewhat troubled initial career in the NFL but the hope is that any off-field drama has been put behind him. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Health and availability are also a concern with Gregory but there's no doubt he's a talented edge rusher. At 29 years old, he's entering his age-30 season.

The Broncos could probably feel confident in getting one to two years of production out of Gregory before he hits the Father Time precipice. Things are moving quickly with the legal tampering window opening so stay tuned. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Randy Gregory Denver Broncos Free Agent Targets
News

Report: Broncos Showing Interest in Free-Agent Edge Rusher Randy Gregory

By Chad Jensen33 seconds ago
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) greets Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during organized team activities at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Courtland Sutton Provides Cryptic Remarks on a Von Miller Return to Broncos

By Keith Cummings33 minutes ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) passes the ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams during a preseason game at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos Tender ERFA QB Brett Rypien, LB Jonas Griffith, S P.J. Locke

By Zack Kelberman16 hours ago
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (76) and guard Quinn Meinerz (77) take the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19.
News

Report: Broncos Re-Sign OT Calvin Anderson to One-Year Deal Worth $2.5M

By Chad Jensen17 hours ago
Denver Broncos tight end Andrew Beck (83) prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Report: Broncos Re-Sign FB/TE Andrew Beck to One-Year Deal

By Chad Jensen22 hours ago
Perrion Winfrey
Draft

Finding Broncos: Perrion Winfrey | IDL | Oklahoma

By Erick Trickel22 hours ago
Drew Lock, Dalton Risner.
News

Dalton Risner Will 'Miss' Lock, Fant & Harris but Knows Russell Wilson's Arrival 'Is Gonna be Big'

By Chad JensenMar 12, 2022
USATSI_17150505
News

Broncos Should Acquire Cowboys OT La'el Collins as Counterpunch to Chargers

By Zack KelbermanMar 12, 2022
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) flips the ball after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium.
News

Broncos Offseason Game Plan to Build Around Russell Wilson

By Bob MorrisMar 12, 2022