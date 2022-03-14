The Denver Broncos, after securing a franchise quarterback, are now in pursuit of significant upgrades at edge rusher. After trading away Von Miller this past season, the Broncos gleaned the necessary draft capital to acquire Russell Wilson via trade but it left a dearth of talent on the edge of the defense.

On Monday, as the NFL's 'legal tampering' window opened, the Broncos are reportedly showing interest in free-agent edge rusher Randy Gregory, per 9NEWS' Mike Klis.

"Multiple teams showing interest in DE/OLB Randy Gregory, including the Broncos. Gregory’s agent, Peter Schaffer, a coach for Denver South HS lacrosse team," Klis tweeted.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Gregory, a 2015 second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, is coming off a six-sack season in which he started 11 games. He's had a somewhat troubled initial career in the NFL but the hope is that any off-field drama has been put behind him.

Health and availability are also a concern with Gregory but there's no doubt he's a talented edge rusher. At 29 years old, he's entering his age-30 season.

The Broncos could probably feel confident in getting one to two years of production out of Gregory before he hits the Father Time precipice. Things are moving quickly with the legal tampering window opening so stay tuned.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!