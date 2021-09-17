Here's Why WR KJ Hamler Poised to be Broncos' Secret Weapon at Jags

The Broncos have an advantage against the Jaguars' slot cornerback and that should lead to heavy usage from KJ Hamler.

With the Jacksonville Jaguars next up on the schedule for the Denver Broncos, there is a matchup waiting to be exploited. The Jaguars are a team with potential at the cornerback position, including slot corner Tyson Campbell.

Campbell was the 33rd overall pick by the Jaguars in the 2021 NFL draft, and his lack of experience is part of why Denver can attack him offensively. The rookie worked out of the slot in Jacksonville's season-opening loss to the Houston Texans.

The Texans attacked Campbell, throwing five passes his way and completing all five of them for 80 yards. Houston also exploited him in the running game by attacking his way and watching him struggle to hold up and contain the run.

That's where Broncos' wideout KJ Hamler can be used to attack Campbell. Campbell does have a size advantage over Hamler and is a decent athlete in how own right but the change-of-direction from Campbell is quite clunky and that vulnerability is where the Texans exploited him the most.

If Jerry Jeudy were healthy, this would be a great game to use Tim Patrick on the boundary and Jeudy in the slot against Campbell. But, alas, Jeudy is hurt, which means that Hamler has to step in and fill his spot. The Broncos should experience no setbacks with Hamler because, with his speed, Campbell’s poor change-of-direction ability is just waiting to be exploited.

With how twitchy and agile Hamler is, the Broncos can use him in the short passing game and set him up to make plays after the catch. That would stress Campbell and set up a deep shot or two later in the game, trying to catch the Jags' secondary cheating its coverage. That wouldn’t just help open up deep shots for Hamler but every other Broncos wideout.

Hamler vs. Campbell is an exploitable matchup for the Broncos, but they do have to go out and execute. That means no drops from Hamler, giving Teddy Bridgewater enough time in the pocket, and making quick, accurate throws and decisions.

If Denver can exploit this matchup and use it to open up other aspects of its offense, it should be a good day at the office for Pat Shurmur's unit.

