Report: Broncos Use Top-30 Draft Visit on Georgia RB James Cook

Along with a smorgasbord of needy clubs, the Denver Broncos are expressing interest in Georgia running back James Cook.

Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline reported Monday the Broncos will have used an official top-30 visit on Cook prior to this month's NFL Draft.

"Teams Cook has already been to see or has on his schedule the next week include the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Bucs, Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens," Pauline wrote.

The younger brother of Vikings Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook, James was a four-year contributor with the Bulldogs who registered 1,503 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns across 230 carries, averaging 6.5 yards per tote. He added 67 receptions for 730 yards and six receiving scores.

At 5-foot-11, 190 pounds with 4.42 speed, the Miami native is projected to be a Day 2 selection, likely coming off the board in the second round.

"NFL teams view Cook as a 'do everything' back; he’s a terrific inside runner with the necessary speed to beat defenders into the open field or around the corner," Pauline wrote. "Cook is also an exceptional pass catcher, and as the tape proves, he’s just as adept lining up as an outside receiver as he is catching the ball out of the backfield. With so much versatility as well as the ability to line up in a multitude of offensive schemes, you could imagine the interest in Cook league-wide."

Denver currently holds the 64th overall pick (as well as Nos. 75 and 96) and could choose to pair 2021 second-rounder Javonte Williams with Cook, a ready-made replacement for free agent Melvin Gordon.

"I think with any running back, you always want to have as many as you can. You want a big stable," Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said in March. "You want to have a guy that you can feed and make sure he gets a lot. ... You want to make sure you can split it as much as you can. I think last year, we had a great—actually, a lot of the places that I’ve been, there’s always been kind of two guys because you always want to try to split the load as much as you can."

