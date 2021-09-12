September 12, 2021
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Carted Off Field at Giants

Broncos Country is holding its proverbial breath.
Midway through the third quarter of the Denver Broncos' Week 1 opener at the New York Giants, Teddy Bridgewater connected with wideout Jerry Jeudy on a crucial 3rd-&-7 for a big 20-yard gain to move the chains. The ball came loose and though the officials initially ruled it a fumble on the field, the booth review reversed it. 

That's not what Broncos Country is worried about, though. Jeudy suffered an ankle/lower-leg injury that looked gruesome and extreme. He was shortly after carted off in tears, highly emotional, and in great pain. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Jeudy left the field as the Broncos' leading receiver on the day with six receptions on seven targets for 72 yards. The second-year wideout's chemistry with Bridgewater was established early in training camp and was palpable at MetLife Stadium. 

Last year, Jeudy was Denver's first-round pick out of Alabama and produced one of the most prolific rookie receiving seasons in franchise history, though it was marred by a bad case of the dropsies. He had a phenomenal offseason as he worked to put his problem dropping the ball as a rookie in his rear-view. 

We'll update any information the Broncos release. The Broncos currently lead 17-7 with 2:47 left to play in the third quarter. 

Update: Jeudy has been ruled out. 

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) gains yards after the catch during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
