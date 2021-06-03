Jerry Jeudy Reveals Glaring Difference Between Drew Lock & Teddy Bridgewater

With the Denver Broncos holding a high-profile quarterback competition, every word, every highlight, and every morsel of a report gets magnified 10-fold. Denver is a Broncos town and nothing stirs the pot like a quarterback controversy.

The incumbent — Drew Lock — is crossing QB swords with the veteran transplant — Teddy Bridgewater — to determine who starts under center and leads the Broncos into the 2021 season.

With the Broncos kicking off another week of OTAs this week, UCHealth Training Center has been abuzz with activity. On Tuesday, second-year wideout Jerry Jeudy took to the virtual podium and when he was asked whether catching passes from two different QBs might be beneficial to his pursuit of improving his hands, the former first-rounder let slip a comment some are interpreting of the Freudian variety.

“It kind of is because both of the guys have a different type of spiral and air to the ball," Jeudy said. "Drew has more of a hard [spiral] and Teddy is more of a floater. You just have to adjust to the certain way they throw the ball. You have to focus on each person and catching the ball when it comes out of their hands.”

Lock's arm strength exceeding that of Bridgewater should come as no surprise but it is interesting to hear Jeudy articulate the difference between each QB's passes in that way. If you look at Lock's list of attributes, his arm strength quickly rises to the top.

Meanwhile, Bridgewater has never been known for having a whip on his right shoulder. Instead, 'Teddy Two-Gloves' wins with that football brain, touch, accuracy, and anticipation.

The contrast between the Broncos' two signal-callers is stark. But that makes the competition all the more intriguing and it could lead to a clearer distinction of the winner when one of them begins to separate.

Because of the incessant criticism Lock has received since his up-and-down second year, every mistake or imperfect rep he takes at practice gets magnified beyond the 10x mentioned above. What hasn't been reported so consistently are Bridgewater's less-than-ideal snaps.

All in, though, both QBs have acquitted themselves well in the competition. KOARadio's Benjamin Allbright provided some much-needed context for clarity.

The Broncos have yet to hold 11-on-11 drills and won't until mandatory mini-camp stars. For now, media and fans will have to settle for 7-on-7 team drills to get a bead on how the QB competition is shaping up.

For what it's worth, though, Jeudy likes what he's seen from Bridgewater thus far.

“I feel like he’s a great quarterback," Jeudy said of Bridgewater. "He knows how to anticipate. I feel like he’s good at anticipating where players are going to be. I feel like that’s a good thing he does.”

