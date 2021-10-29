Is Jerry Jeudy the spark the Broncos need offensively to turn the ship around?

Meetings have been held behind closed doors all week at Dove Valley during which the Denver Broncos have attempted to self-scout their way out of the dark hole they've dug themselves. One real positive the Broncos can hang their hats on is the return of wideout Jerry Jeudy from his ankle injury.

When the second-year, former first-rounder suits up, he'll be relied on to spark some kind of life into a largely dead offensive machine. Any worries that Jeudy might be a tad rusty and need some time to get back up to full speed were summarily dismissed by his starting quarterback on Wednesday.

Teddy Bridgewater’s comments showcased what high regard the NFL has for the 22-year-old Jeudy.

“Jerry Jeudy—he’s a guy who’s quarterback friendly,” Bridgewater said. “I think he’s one of those guys that if you ask quarterbacks around the league—[even] if he misses numerous days or weeks—when he’s out there, he just finds a way to get open.”

Now sitting a game under .500, and riding a four-game losing streak, the return of Jeudy couldn’t have come at a better time for the Broncos — and Bridgewater, who’s been struggling with injuries and turnovers just recently. Getting back on the same page with the young receiver might be a given, at least as far as his QB is concerned, but the instinctive nature of Jeudy’s game, mixed with his polished route running, isn't common even at the NFL's elite levels.

“He runs routes and he communicates with the quarterback with his route running,” Bridgewater said of Jeudy. “That’s why I say he’s quarterback friendly. He’s a guy that is easy to throw the ball to.”

The double whammy of losing Jeudy and deep-ball option KJ Hamler has badly hampered the Broncos, but the truth is, the confusing play-calling of offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has arguably been more damaging. Now that Jeudy is available, there can really be no excuse for opening things up and pushing the ball downfield. Broncos fans have been demanding Shurmur does exactly that.

Any notion that the coaches might continue to place Jeudy in bubble-wrap and manage him on some kind of snap count was definitively put to bed by Bridgewater yesterday.

“We just want to make sure that we get him going this week in practice—get his wind going, his conditioning up, and things like that,” Bridgewater said. “Hopefully come Sunday, he’s ready to go.”

