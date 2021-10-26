Fangio Addresses Prospect of WR Jerry Jeudy Returning for Week 8 vs. Washington

Can one player alter the destiny of a listing franchise? The Broncos are fixin' to find out.

Vic Fangio’s delayed press conference on Friday revealed a head coach who is coming up with approximately zero solutions to his team's mounting problems. The flak is flying from all sides, both inside and outside the confines of the Denver Broncos' protective bubble.

Climbing out of the hole left by four consecutive losses is never a feat for the faint of heart, and with injuries subtracting rapidly from Fangio's already limited options, the return of wideout Jerry Jeudy has even more significance for the embattled coach.

One can only speculate what delayed Fangio’s arrival to the podium, but getting an up-to-the-minute update on Jeudy's timetable could have been part of it. With the Washington Football Team next up on the schedule, at least Fangio was able to pass on when fans can expect Jeudy to return from injured reserve.

“Yeah. I think the expectation is he will play [that] game,” Fangio said on Friday. “He was medically cleared to play this past game, and he wanted to play. We didn’t think it was prudent to play him with no practice.”

Coming off the short week, Fangio will be thankful for the extra recovery time it’s afforded Jeudy to practice and get back to 100% fitness. On the other hand, the extended wait to get back on the field will only allow the constant rumors regarding his coaching future to percolate into an even more toxic brew.

At least help is on the way for struggling quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who's likely to be equally as grateful for Jeudy's return as Fangio is. Recently, opposing defenses have not been taking the Broncos seriously about stretching them deep, which coincided with the speedster KJ Hamler being lost for the season.

Hopefully, Jeudy's return will begin to change that. Fangio is well aware of the unique skill-set Jeudy brings to the table for Washington's visit on Sunday, even as he played it down.

“It’s just another good player out there,” Fangio remarked. “The more good players you have out there, the better chance you have. He’s definitely a good receiver. [He] runs good routes and can get open. We’re looking forward to having him back.”

One potential danger will be treating Jeudy's return as if it’s the long-searched-for X-factor that has been missing from Denver's offensive equation and one that will turn the anemic unit around. The problems that haunt the Broncos right now stretch beyond the magic wand of just one man and that includes the talented Jeudy.

