Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Jets Predictions & Picks | Week 4
The Denver Broncos answered the bell last week when few expected them to. With another East Coast game on deck, Sean Payton decided to keep the Broncos out there to prepare for the New York Jets.
The Broncos were trounced 31-21 last year by the Jets, who were without Aaron Rodgers. What will the game look like at MetLife Stadium and with Rodgers under center?
Let's go around the Mile High Huddle table to see how our staff envisions this one shaking out.
Kenneth Booker (@kenneth_MHH) 0-3: The Broncos are feeling confident after an impressive victory in Tampa, but they'll need more than just a solid defense to win consistently. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets may prove challenging. Denver shows grit throughout the game but ultimately comes up short, as the Jets' pass rush will prove to be to much for an inconsistent offensive line to handle.
Picks: Jets 24, Broncos 16
James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 1-2: Last week's feel-good win in Tampa was an important first step of the Bo Nix era. The Jets represent a formidable opponent, but this week, the Broncos put together a complete game in all phases, execute on offense with Nix moving the chains just enough, paired with the decisive running that Tyler Badie offers. The Broncos defense chip in with its first defensive score, allowing the Broncos to pull this out and escape New Jersey with a win.
Pick: Broncos 24, Jets 21
Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 2-1: It's a question of whether we trust the Broncos and Payton after one good game. This Broncos defense is legit and can pressure the aging Rodgers. Any team with Nathaniel Hackett as the OC deserves to be attacked and have their noses rubbed in it.
Pick: Broncos 27, Jets 23
Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 0-3: This young Broncos team has shown great confidence to start this season against three good opponents. This week is a huge test where the Broncos will once again need to dominate the trenches to stand a chance. The Broncos will keep this one close but come up short with Breece Hall getting a fourth-quarter touchdown to put the Jets ahead for good.
Pick: Jets 24, Broncos 20
Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 1-2: The Broncos' brief moment of hope will come crashing down when they face the Jets and Rodgers' high-octane offense. Sure, Denver's defense has had its moments, but its 23rd-ranked, sputtering offense will once again leave them gasping for air. While Rodgers will likely exploit Denver's weaknesses, the Broncos' defense might keep it close enough to give fans hope.
Pick: Jets 24, Broncos 14
Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 2-1: Playing on the road in the NFL isn’t easy and for a young team to win back-to-back away games on the East coast is even tougher. The Broncos defense will keep them in the game vs. the Jets but ultimately, the offense won’t be able to keep up its end of the bargain because of lackluster running game.
Pick: Jets 20, Broncos 17
Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 0-3: It's been tough to get a bead on this young Broncos squad. The only consistency we can likely expect is inconsistency. I want to believe that this is the new Nix/Payton status quo, but after how bad those first two games were (and Tampa still featured plenty of offensive warts), I can't predict the Broncos to beat the Rodgers-led Jets. Now, if Denver does emerge victorious over a second straight quality opponent, ya boi will be a believer.
Pick: Jets 24, Broncos 16
Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 0-3: Which Broncos iteration will we get: the stumblers-and-bumblers from Weeks 1-2 or the dominant group witnessed in Tampa? It could very well be the former, and they will lose. Really, whomever has the more effective rushing attack should emerge victorious. But the petty in me cannot pick Hackett to defeat his former team twice in as many years. Give me the upset.
Pick: Broncos 21, Jets 20
Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 1-2: The Broncos are underdogs by six points on the road versus the Jets. The loss of the team’s only competent linebacker Alex Singleton could be dire for a defense off to a surprisingly hot start this year. The Jets are coming off a mini-bye playing on Thursday last week and look balanced overall. It will take the Broncos offense’s best performance of the season to win this game.
Pick: Jets 23, Broncos 16
Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 1-2: The Broncos are coming off a strong outing in Tampa and will face a Jets team that is coming off a dominant victory over New England. The Broncos might do better on offense than one might expect, particularly if C.J. Mosley is out, but the defense will likely be tested. The Broncos defense could catch a break if Morgan Moses is out, though. I had this down as a Broncos win before the season because I thought the Jets were overrated. While the Jets have been better than I thought, I still think the Broncos slip out with a win.
Pick: Broncos 20, Jets 17
Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 1-2: Losing Singleton, a team captain and tackling machine, will leave Denver’s defense vulnerable against a Rodgers-led offense. Nix nabs his first passing touchdown and displays a second consecutive week of production moving the chains. My heart says Broncos but my head says Jets in this one.
Pick: Jets 23, Broncos 17
Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) 1-2: Last week saw the Broncos offensive line stand tall against a defensive line missing its top two pass rushers along the interior. This week, not so much. Quinnen Williams is one of the top interior defenders on the planet, so the Broncos offense could go back to tough sledding against a good defense. Add in an 11 am kick on the East Coast with a Rodgers-led offense on the other side and it gets more and more difficult to predict a win.
Pick: Jets 26, Broncos 12
Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 0-3: The Broncos got their first win after an offensive emergence against Tampa Bay on the road. It provides some confidence for Denver's game against the Jets, but New York won't be without three integral starters on defense. The Broncos will be tested on both sides of the ball and should be able to hold up, but Breece Hall can hurt the defense where it has struggled this season and carry the Jets to a win.
Pick: Jets 20, Broncos 16
Dylan Von Arx (@DylanVonArxMHH) 1-2: The Broncos' dominant win over Tampa Bay boosted their confidence, but facing the Rodgers-led Jets is an even greater test. Hall should give the Broncos defense fits despite how well it's played thus far. Sunday will be an ugly defensive battle and it's hard to pick against a veteran signal-caller like Rodgers. The Jets stop Denver's momentum in Week 4.
Pick: Jets 17, Broncos 10
Ron White (@RonWhiteNFL) 1-2: Coming off an astounding victory against Tampa Bay, Game 2 of the East Coast trip versus the Jets will not be easy. Expect the Jets defense to be stout while the Broncos are still figuring out the offense. Although the Broncos’ defense has vastly improved, Rodgers and Hall will be productive enough to lead their team to a narrow victory.
Pick: Jets 20, Broncos 17
