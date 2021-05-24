Sports Illustrated home
Broncos Named 'Possible Landing Spot' for Falcons WR Julio Jones

Jones is on his way out of Atlanta.
While taking the field for the start of Organized Team Activities on Monday, the Denver Broncos simultaneously were connected to a potential blockbuster NFL deal.

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones floated Denver among four "possible landing spots" for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, who appears destined to be traded before the upcoming season.

Jones stated his case on the strength of the Broncos' plush salary-cap situation and the possibility of pairing the seven-time Pro Bowl wideout with three-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers, another rumored trade target whom they're "still in pursuit" of.

"This could be a Los Angeles Lakers-type move — LeBron and Anthony Davis — if the Broncos really want to make that run at Aaron Rodgers," Jones opined. "Go ahead and bring in Julio Jones, as well."

Ignoring the fact that Denver already owns more starting-caliber receivers (Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler, Tim Patrick) than they know what to do with, the cost of acquiring Jones is prohibitive as he's due $15.3 million guaranteed for 2021, his age-32 campaign. The Broncos would be on the hook for three years and $38.326 million — this, on top of surrendering premium draft capital, reportedly a second-round pick, to the Falcons.

Jones also named the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, and New England Patriots as logical suitors for Julio. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens recently were installed as the odds-on frontrunner to acquire his services.

All of those clubs make sense for Jones.

Denver does not.

