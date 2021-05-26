Justin Simmons Dishes on the Growing Aaron Rodgers Rumors

Justin Simmons seems to have been staying abreast of all the Aaron Rodgers trade rumors connecting the three-time MVP quarterback to the Mile High City.

In an effort to block out the noise and focus on the task at hand, quarterback Drew Lock has been relying on his father to keep him apprised of when his Denver Broncos teammates go to bat for him in the press or on social media. Unlike Lock, players like star safety Justin Simmons continue to follow the Aaron Rodgers trade rumors which have connected the Broncos as suitors since day one.

The unavoidable rumor mill continues to grind and is unlikely to subside until and unless Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers decide on his future. Simmons admitted as much on Tuesday after practice.

“In terms of Aaron Rodgers, yeah, I’ve heard all the rumors of what’s going to happen, and we’ll see in June,” Simmons said. “Just the way I operate in life, I don’t really operate in the 'what ifs.'”

Dealing in hypotheticals could prove to be a problem for the Broncos later on down the road if the Rodgers hype only continues to build. Should the Packers decide to trade the reigning MVP, it won’t be done before June 1 due to salary-cap accounting rules. Post-June 1, a resolution should come.

The addition of Rodgers would provide a seismic NFL event rivaling Peyton Manning's arrival to the Mile High City back in 2012. Just like it did then, Rodgers-to-Denver would propel the Broncos into immediate Super Bowl contention, and that scenario can only excite the players not currently occupying the team's QB room.

Far from remaining tight-lipped about the ongoing situation, Simmons admitted he would confront such issues if and when they were to happen.

“If it happens, then that’s a different world,” Simmons said. “If it happens, it happens. As of right now, Drew and Teddy [Bridgewater] are the guys and they are competing. I’ll always wait to see, but you definitely hear those things.”

As Bridgewater and Lock head into a QB battle, it appears three remain a crowd — at least until the Rodgers soap opera plays itself out.

