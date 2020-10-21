SI.com
Mile High Huddle
Broncos' K Brandon McManus Earns Conference Honors for Week 6

Chad Jensen

Brandon McManus is on a roll. After going his entire career without earning Conference weekly honors, the Denver Broncos' kicker has now received them in back-to-back games.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that McManus was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 6. In his 100th career game, he served as the tip of the spear for the Broncos in the team's 18-12 road victory over the New England Patriots. 

With Drew Lock and the Broncos' offense struggling to convert productive drives into touchdowns, the veteran kicker received a lot of work on the road at Foxborough. McManus was called upon six times to put points on the board, going 6-for-6 on field-goal tries and accounting for all 18 of his team's points. 

McManus set a single-game franchise record with those six field goals (45, 44, 27, 52, 20, 54) against the Patriots, representing just the 32nd time in NFL history (since 1948) a player attempted at least six field goals in a game without a miss.

McManus joins running back Mike Anderson (Weeks 13-14, 2000) as the only players in team history to receive AFC Player of the Week recognition in consecutive games within a season. For his efforts, McManus received the game ball for Week 6. 

Brandon McManus signed a four-year, $17.2 million contract extension on the doorstep of the 2020 season-opener and has set about earning it with gusto. He was clutch for the Broncos in Week 4's debut win of the season over the New York Jets and followed suit once again vs. a significantly more hostile opponent in Week 6. 

Coming out of Gillette Stadium, McManus climbed in the Broncos' record books, passing Jim Turner for the second-most field goals in team history. With his 54-yarder, McManus surpassed Matt Prater to take sole possession of the second-most field goals of 50-plus yards in team history.

With 662 career points scored, McManus also moved past Rich Karlis for the fourth-most in team annals and is now only 20 points behind Prater for third place. Jason Elam owns the most career points, which is unlikely to ever be broken, with 1,786 all-time. 

