Broncos Could be Without Key Starter at Raiders
The Denver Broncos are on the hunt for their second straight win and their first ever at Allegiant Stadium vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. The Broncos also have the opportunity to sweep the Raiders for the first time since the Peyton Manning era in 2014.
But the Broncos will need as many of their arrows in the quiver as possible, and while they've managed to stay remarkably healthy this season — a hallmark of the Sean Payton regime — one key player is questionable for Sunday's tilt in Vegas. Meanwhile, the Raiders are walking wounded.
It's Friday, which means both teams have released their final injury reports for Week 12. Let's examine.
Broncos
Out
- Josh Reynolds | WR | Hand
- Drew Sanders | LB | Achilles
Questionable
- Zach Allen | DL | NIR/Head
Full Go
- Brandon Jones | S | Abdomen
- P.J. Locke | S | Thumb
- Ben Powers | OG | Shoulder
Analysis: We'll closely monitor Allen's status between now and kickoff. He's delivered an All-Pro-caliber season thus far, and while the Broncos' defensive line depth has significantly improved in 2024, his presence has helped to afford them that.
It's good to see that Powers was a full participant in Friday's practice after he missed Wednesday and was limited on Thursday. The Broncos' starting five will be in full effect in the new Black Hole.
It's highly questionable that neither Reynolds nor Sanders have been cleared to play after the Broncos started their clock from returning off of injured reserve and the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, respectively. It's especially curious, considering that neither has been limited in practice for the past two weeks. What's the hold-up?
Raiders
Out
- Jakorian Bennett | CB | Shoulder
- Nate Hobbs | CB | Ankle
Doubtful
- Alexander Mattison | RB | Ankle
- Zamir White | RB | Quad
Questionable
- Harrison Bryant | TE | Ankle
- Andre James | C | Ankle
- Jack Jones | CB | Back
- Cody Whitehair | OG | Ankle
Full Go
- Justin Shorter | TE | Ilness
Analysis: The Raiders are banged up. Two running backs, including White, are doubtful, while the Raiders' cornerback room has been decimated. Bennett and Hobbs have been ruled out while Jones is questionable.
That plays nicely into Bo Nix's hands, and his outlook for winning Rookie of the Week for the third straight game, and punctuating what is likely to be back-to-back Rookie of the Month accolades. Look for the Broncos to target the Raiders' vulnerability in the secondary.
