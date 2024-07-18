CBS Sports Predicts a Last-Place Finish for Broncos Due to QB Room
Training camp is less than a week away for the Denver Broncos, and spirits are high in the fanbase. Excitement and optimism are in the air in Dove Valley, with Sean Payton in command of the team with his first-round rookie quarterback in hand — Bo Nix.
However, CBS Sports' Garrett Podell believes that Denver will finish last in the AFC West in 2024, with the primary factor being the quarterback room.
“The Denver Broncos quarterback room consists of 2024 NFL Draft 12th overall pick quarterback Bo Nix, Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham after cutting Russell Wilson loose this offseason.
"On the bright side, Nix does fit the mold of what Payton liked about Drew Brees when he was putting up video game numbers in Payton's offense: a quarterback willing to make short, quick passes. To be clear, this is not saying Nix will be the next Brees.
"So, Denver's options are a rookie Nix, Wilson -- who ranks last in the NFL in completion percentage (57%), touchdown to interception ratio (23-25) and passer rating (73.2) during [the] span of his career (2021-23) -- and journeyman Jarrett Stidham. That kind of quarterback room is one that looks like it will lead the Broncos to a last-place division finish in 2024," Podell wrote.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Where to begin? Let’s start with Nix.
Yes, he had a phenomenal campaign during his two years at Oregon, finishing with a single-season completion percentage record of 77.4%. Nix also threw 74 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions and 20 more scores on the ground with his deceptive athleticism.
Many shots have been fired at Nix due to the number of screens and short passes he threw at Oregon, and CBS believes that he wasn’t trusted enough to “take the training wheels off.” However, that didn't concern Payton and GM George Paton, who removed all the "gimme throws" from his film when scouting him. The Ducks quarterback only shined brighter with those "gimmes" gone, finishing tops in the class in all the categories that mattered to the Broncos.
Nix proved that he could air it out when called upon, and it speaks more about Oregon’s offensive philosophy than his ability. While his velocity is a bit of a question mark in the media, his throwing depth is not, and if Payton didn’t trust Nix's ability to throw the ball at all levels, he wouldn’t be a Bronco, certainly not at 12th overall.
It’s understandable that despite Nix's 61 college starts — an NCAA record — the NFL is a different beast, and he hasn’t taken a snap yet. While I expect him to start the season, there will be a learning curve that will take around five to eight games to get accustomed to, despite his ability to get the ball out quickly.
Wilson has the mobility and the best arm talent, but his time in New York has rattled him quite a bit. Having the worst completion percentage and a touchdown-to-interception ratio, in addition to looking bad in Broncos OTAs when there’s no pressure to throw against air, doesn’t inspire much confidence that he'll be anything more than QB3. It's likely just a sit-and-reset year, much like Sam Darnold in San Francisco last season.
Stidham recently said, “I feel like I’m not even close to my full potential."
Stidham may believe that, but the evidence isn't strong. Is there still some room to grow?
Wagering on Stidham to become a franchise quarterback isn’t a bet worth taking, and Payton drafted Nix for that reason. Stidham is the best kind of backup for Payton, but there’s no reason to trot him onto the field over a rookie first-round pick. He’s only started four games in his career, so his floor as a starter isn’t much higher than a rookie to this point.
On paper, the Broncos' quarterback room may be one of the worst in the NFL. There is potential with Nix, but based on what the Broncos signal-callers have done in the NFL, there’s no question that they’d be considered a liability.
The potential is exciting, but there needs to be more steak than sizzle — production — if the Broncos are to climb out of the AFC West doldrums in 2024.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!