Broncos Biggest Studs & Duds from 38-10 Win Over Lions

The Denver Broncos mourned the loss of a great player and person on Sunday, just two days removed from Demaryius Thomas' tragic passing. Maybe the Broncos were inspired to play for D.T. or perhaps the team just played a great game against the Detroit Lions.

Either way, the Broncos thoroughly whipped the Lions 38-10 and in so doing, made progress on their push for the playoffs. There were ample players who shined in Denver's win, but here were the three biggest studs.

Stud: Melvin Gordon | RB

After missing last week’s game and watching his understudy churn out big rushing and receiving yards, Gordon showed why he is still the starter, grinding out 111 yards on 24 carries and scoring twice.

Gordon led the offense to a big day on the ground that totaled 184 yards rushing. The ground attack led the Broncos to victory.

Stud: Dre'Mont Jones | DL

The Broncos have been waiting for Jones to take over a game and he didn’t disappoint on Sunday. He was a menace to the Lions' offense, netting two sacks, three tackles for a loss, and a batted ball.

Jones was a star on defense and exactly what the Broncos needed as the defense dominated the Lions' offense all game.

Stud: Justin Simmons | S

Simmons was his solid self from the safety position. He finished with six tackles, a pass defensed, and an interception.

Simmons helped set the tone for the defense early on with his run support and his interception put away any chance the Lions had to mount a comeback. He played like an All-Pro as the defense held the Lions to a measly 10 points.

Duds: None

Typically, this article points out players who had a rough day, but that doesn’t seem fitting due to the passing of Thomas and the fact that the Broncos dismantled the Lions with considerable ease.

The Broncos honored Thomas' name in many ways and hopefully, that can snowball into something significant for the rest of the season.

