How Broncos Measure up to the 3 AFC North Teams They'll Face in Next 4 Weeks

Can the Broncos be competitive against what is perceived to be a vaunted AFC North slate of opponents?

Some fans point to the Denver Broncos' 3-0 start as not meaningful because they've faced three of the worst teams in the NFL. However, no team should apologize for a win, particularly when you beat an opponent you're supposed to, and by a considerable margin.

However, it's true that the Broncos' greater tests await in the coming weeks. Three of those games are against the AFC North, a division that sent three teams to the playoffs last year.

But what to make of these AFC North teams this year? It's easy to think that this could be a tough division, top to bottom, but what have we actually learned from the games played this season?

Because the Broncos will face three of the four AFC North teams in the coming four weeks, I'll look at each of the teams, in the order that Denver will face them, to see where they really stand and how they measure up.

Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

The Ravens come to Mile High this Sunday and are one of the teams to have a win over the defending AFC-champion Kansas City Chiefs. There's no doubt the Broncos will get their biggest test yet this week.

However, the Ravens haven't been perfect this season. There was the overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 in which it came down to which team made the last mistake.

And then there's the win over the Detroit Lions. On one hand, the Lions aren't a good team and didn't play well while on the other, the Ravens had plenty of their own mistakes (mostly Marquise Brown dropping passes) that allowed Detroit to stay in the game, which Baltimore only won thanks to Justin Tucker's record-setting 66-yard field goal.

The Broncos have had their share of mistakes in the first three games, but none of them allowed their opponent to stay in the game to the point where it came down to a long, game-winning field goal.

While it's clear the Broncos can't afford costly mistakes, neither can the Ravens. After all, this Broncos team is not like the Lions and is more than capable of taking advantage of opponents' mistakes.

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2)

The Steelers, who the Broncos face in Week 5, were the talk of the town after they topped the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. However, that game is looking more like an anomaly in hindsight, with the Bills having gotten back on track and the Steelers careening off it.

Most of this goes back to the quarterback — Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers may have been better off if they'd moved on from him after 2020, but instead, the team chose to keep him for one more year. With him behind center, the Steelers aren't getting it done enough on offense.

The Steelers' defense had a bad showing against the Raiders in Week 2 and wasn't much better against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. It can't all be attributed to the absence of T.J. Watt (he played in Week 2, after all), but even with him in the lineup, the Steelers' defense doesn't look like it can keep opponents scoring low enough to compensate for an underachieving offense.

Of course, the Broncos can't take the Steelers lightly, but if the defense can execute and force Roethlisberger into mistakes (he's already thrown three interceptions and taken eight sacks this season), that could be enough for an efficient offense to capitalize.

The Steelers won't be an easy opponent, but they may not be as good as you think.

Cleveland Browns (2-1)

In Week 7, the Broncos head to Cleveland to take on a Browns team that slipped into the playoffs last year and is out to prove it can get back there again.

The Browns nearly pulled it out against the Chiefs in Week 1, beat a bad Houston Texans team in Week 2, then dominated an underachieving Chicago Bears team in Week 3. Some may scoff at the wins, given that they came against teams who aren't at the top of the league.

However, one shouldn't take the Browns lightly because their Week 1performance showed they can match up against the defending AFC champions. In fact, one should take note of Football Outsiders' DVOA and what it reveals thus far.

While opponent adjustments haven't been factored in yet, the fact that the Browns are right behind the Broncos in DVOA (and both in the top-3) indicates this might be the toughest matchup Denver will face among AFC North opponents.

Of course, it depends on how well both teams execute. In fact, it wouldn't surprise me if this is like the Ravens game, in that the Broncos can't afford costly mistakes, but neither can the Browns.

Cincinnati Bengals (2-1)

The Bengals have a winning record for the moment and second-year quarterback Joe Burrow has thrown seven touchdown passes this season. Unfortunately, he's also thrown four interceptions, so all is not quite right with him.

However, not all of it is his fault, because the Bengals' offensive line remains suspect. Burrow has been sacked 10 times in the first three games, and if he keeps taking three to four sacks per week, that's not going to do him any favors.

Getting an overtime win against the Minnesota Vikings was fine, but the Bengals beat up a Steelers team that isn't that good and just squeaked past a Bears team that isn't that none fear.

It's possible things could change for the Bengals — if the offensive line comes together and the defense keeps improving. And it won't be until Week 17 when the Broncos face Cincinnati.

I'm not sold on the Bengals as a playoff contender yet, but that could change over the course of the season. And regardless of where the Bengals end up this season, if the Broncos do keep winning, that Week 17 game could be a must-win for playoff hopes, perhaps even the AFC West title.

