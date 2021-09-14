Melvin Gordon Reveals Teddy Bridgewater's Name for Broncos' Offensive Attack

September 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Broncos' RB Melvin Gordon Likes Teddy's 'Jab, Jab, Pow' Rushing Offense

Teddy Bridgewater has a name for the brand of offense the Broncos displayed on Sunday.
Author:
Publish date:

Broncos Country has been desperately searching for a cohesive winning strategy to emerge for the longest time, and it may have finally happened on Sunday. Most agree that the Denver Broncos will attempt to ride a stout, dominating defense coupled with a balanced error-free offense this season.

That kind of Quint strategy (from the blockbuster movie Jaws) is born out of the theory that constantly prodding and jabbing at your opponent forces them to surface to face the knockout blow. However, it still needs a point-man to explode on the opponent and sink their chances.

Against the New York Giants, the fatal 70-yard shot was fired by running back Melvin Gordon as he rumbled to paydirt in the fourth quarter to put the death knell on the opponent. On Monday, head coach Vic Fangio explained how wearing teams down means chipping away with the running game while executing on several plays.

“The big part of their game plan was obvious; they wanted to stop the runs, wanted to stop our boot game,” Fangio detailed on Monday. “They [Giants] made schematically drastic measures to do that. They were successful with it early, that’s why we had more success passing, but we did stay with it. If you stay with—not only Melvin’s long run but we popped a couple of 10-yarders in there, too, and a couple of six-yarders. Those were critical because those set up third-and-shorts-to-medium that we were able to convert. So, yeah, we’d like to be a team that could stay with the run even if it’s not going.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Gordon is 100 percent on the same page with Fangio and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater who believes running the ball successfully takes a top-to-bottom commitment to the process — and a liberal dose of patience.

“It’s something you still have to learn every week because it’s tough,” Gordon said Monday. “You put in work and you want a big run early. The earlier the better, but you just have to stay with it, you know you just got to—you know you can’t overdo it, can’t overthink, do too much, kind of just got to stay with the game plan, flow of the game. Like [QB] Teddy Bridgewater said, ‘jab, jab and then pow.’ There you go.”

What might make it easier to incrementally administer concussive blows is the fact the Broncos open up the 2021 season with back-to-back road games. That could allow Denver to play stealthy football and return home 2-0 with Broncos fans much more comfortable with the strategy delivering results.

One thing is for sure, Gordon is already confident that the ‘jab, jab pow’ offense has plenty of weapons at its disposal with which it can ultimately dispose of its victims.

“Yeah, that’s how we [are] going turn it up. You never know where the jab might come from,” Gordon said. “It comes from the tight ends or the receivers. We got so many athletes, so many playmakers man. Everybody jabbing. That’s the goal.”

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) hands off to running back Melvin Gordon (25) during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
News

Melvin Gordon Reveals Teddy Bridgewater's Name for Broncos' Offensive Attack

Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) tackles New York Giants running back Devontae Booker (28) during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
News

Broncos Player Grades For Week 1 vs. Giants Revealed

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) stiff arms New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
News

Broncos Rookie Report Card Revealed for Week 1 at Giants

Helmet
News

Broncos Starter Hospitalized After Week 1 Win over Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) makes a catch defended by Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
News

3 Biggest Risers & Fallers from Broncos' 27-13 Win Over Giants

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) celebrates after a sack on New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
News

The Good, Bad, & Ugly From Broncos' 27-13 Win Over Giants

Jerry Jeudy
News

Report: Broncos Get Unexpected Prognosis on Jerry Jeudy Injury

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio looks on during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
News

Here's How Broncos' HC Vic Fangio can Build off First Career Win in September

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton before the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

GM George Paton Receives Game Ball, Gives Raucous Post-Game Victory Speech