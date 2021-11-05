It's time to hand out some midseason awards to the Broncos. But who wins what?

The Denver Broncos are 4-4, but it doesn't really feel like this is a .500 team. After three good wins over weaker teams, the Broncos got blown out by the Baltimore Ravens, performed poorly against three middle-of-the-road teams, then won ugly against a weaker team.

There have been a few bright spots, but overall, the Broncos have plenty of issues, ones that we've broken down over the past few weeks. With eight games played, it's a good time to look at exactly who have been the bright spots and who have been the lowest points among players on this team.

Again, there is some good, even if the team as a whole hasn't played well. And when it comes to the low points, some are lower than others.

Best Offensive Players: Courtland Sutton & Tim Patrick | WR

Sutton and Patrick have had to step up this season because of the injuries to KJ Hamler and Jerry Jeudy, and both of them have been coming through.

Sutton leads the Broncos in receptions with 40 and has 579 receiving yards, while Patrick has 30 catches for 424 yards. The two have combined for five touchdowns.

Both will be unrestricted free agents after the season. It remains to be seen what the Broncos will do when it comes to extensions, but at least one of them should be retained.

Worst Offensive Player: Lloyd Cushenberry | C

While it's easy to blame Teddy Bridgewater for issues — and he has had his issues — he's not the worst player on the offense. Several offensive linemen have been worse.

Neither Dalton Risner nor Bobby Massie has been good, but much was expected from Cushenberry in his second season as the starting center. But he hasn't shown improvement.

Cushenberry continues to get pushed around in the pass rush and his run blocking leaves plenty to be desired. The Broncos need to think about making a switch here, moving Graham Glasgow to center and allowing Quinn Meinerz to start at guard.

Best Defensive Player: Von Miller | Bye, Bye

Some will criticize Miller for his lack of sack production as of late, but Miller was Denver's best at generating defensive pressure against opposing quarterbacks — and then he got traded.

In seven games, Miller has 28 total pressures, putting him 11th among all defensive players in the NFL. He also has nine quarterback hits and leads the Broncos in tackles for a loss with seven.

Miller is no longer in his prime, but he was playing well overall prior to his ankle injury. We'll see how he does in L.A.

Worst Defensive Player: Kyle Fuller | CB

There have been several defensive players who haven't been getting the job done, but Fuller has been the worst by far.

Fuller has given up multiple big plays on defense, to the point that he was benched against the Cleveland Browns. He saw snaps against Washington, but wasn't particularly good.

The Broncos were right to not trade for Fuller and wait for his release instead. However, the signing hasn't paid off at all. The Broncos can at least feel fortunate Fuller is only on a one-year deal.

Biggest Surprise: Caden Sterns | S

A fifth-round pick in 2021, Sterns has been better than expected in the opportunities he's garnered on the field. He already has three pass break-ups, an interception, and two sacks to his credit.

Sterns continues to be limited in his snaps, though. Against the Browns, he played just seven snaps on defense and six snaps on special teams.

Given that Kareem Jackson hasn't been good this year, it would be wise for the Broncos to give more snaps to Sterns, to see if he can handle a bigger load.

Biggest Disappointment: Ronald Darby | CB

Noah Fant has had his issues with penalties and the aforementioned Risner hasn't made progress as hoped. However, I went with Darby here.

Darby was the biggest free-agent signing for the Broncos, getting two years fully guaranteed on a three-year deal. It was expected he would make the Broncos' secondary a strength.

However, after a good showing in the opener against the Giants, Darby missed time with a hamstring injury and has been inconsistent since. Better play is needed from Darby, especially with Bryce Callahan going on injured reserve.

Biggest Injury Loss: Josey Jewell | LB

Jewell tended to get a lot of grief from Broncos fans because of his lapses in coverage, particularly against tight ends. But it's become clear just how valuable he was to the Broncos' defense.

Jewell tore his pectoral on special teams in Week 2 and is out for the season. He held responsibility for recognizing the plays on offense and his run defense was great.

Between his injury and the one to Alexander Johnson, the Broncos have been struggling at the linebacker position. Rookie Baron Browning was decent in his first start Sunday, so here's hoping he can stay healthy and make up for some of what the Broncos lost when Jewell and Johnson went down.

Best Rookie: Patrick Surtain II | CB

Javonte Williams has been good this year, and we've seen good things out of Meinerz and Sterns and rush linebacker Jonathon Cooper when they've taken the field.

But Surtain is living up to the expectations as a first-round pick. Although he's made a few mistakes (as rookies tend to do), he's catching on quickly to the NFL game and has been one of the Broncos' best cornerbacks.

Surtain has seven pass break-ups in eight games and one interception. He's stepped up when other defensive backs have struggled, and he's giving Broncos fans some hope for the future.

