Gut Reaction: Broncos Move on From S Caden Sterns
Some Denver Broncos fans may have been surprised over the team's decision to waive 2021 fifth-round pick Caden Sterns. Although Sterns has missed much of the past two seasons with injuries, fans may have questions about the depth at safety.
Along with the decision back in March to release veteran Justin Simmons, it's fair to ask how the safety room is going to look and why the Broncos wouldn't give Sterns a chance to prove himself after he was cleared to practice. But the Broncos seem to like the depth players they have at safety, so the thought was that it's better to give Sterns a chance to find another team before final roster decisions are made.
There was also a chance that a team could agree to trade for Sterns because he must go through the waiver process. While that's not a guarantee, teams lower in waiver priority might be interested. No trade manifested, so the Broncos officially waived him.
As far as the safety depth goes, the one who likely benefits the most is 2023 sixth-round pick JL Skinner. Considered to be a player in need of more development, Skinner fell down the draft board, when the Broncos tabbed him with the 183rd overall pick.
And though Skinner was active for just two games, the second-year pro has caught the attention of his coaches during training camp.
“He’s one of—not just the only one, but he’s one of a handful of these guys—he’s smart," head coach Sean Payton said following Monday's practice. "He really came on in the second half of last season. He came on in the kicking game and we started seeing him on scout team offensively. So he’s playing with confidence and he’s one of the younger guys that will be pushing. He just has to keep progressing.”
Veteran safety and projected starter P.J. Locke had plenty to say about Skinner last week.
“You can just tell he is just so much more confident," Locke said of Skinner. "He’s trusting himself. It’s his second year in ‘VJ’ [DC Vance Joseph]’s system, and that’s normally when things start to click. You can just tell. The communication on his part, he’s seeing things before they happen. So I’m excited for JL because he can play.”
With Sterns departing, Skinner now has his chance to prove that he can provide quality depth. It will be interesting to see how he fares after playing just two games last season.
Other safeties on the roster will get their chance to claim a spot. Omar Brown and Devon Key are among the players who could fill out the depth. Brown is an undrafted rookie and Key has spent most of his time with the Broncos on the practice squad, so both lack experience.
But if the Broncos have confidence in these players to fill out the depth chart, it's up to the players to demonstrate they are up to the task. One thing is certain: between Simmons' release and the decision to waive Sterns — not to mention the decision to release Kareem Jackson in the final weeks of the 2023 season — the safety position will look a lot different than it has the past couple of seasons.
