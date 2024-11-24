How Broncos Must Build the Nest Around Bo Nix in 2025
The Denver Broncos offense is starting to come together, but it needs to do so with legitimate threats from the skill positions. It's exciting to imagine what Bo Nix and this offense could look like if the Broncos had those threats.
Seventh-round receiver Devaughn Vele has shown promise as a reliable target, and the fourth-rounder Troy Franklin has plenty of speed to be a threat. Both could take a considerable step next season.
However, the Broncos still need a bonafide threat. Courtland Sutton isn’t that guy, Josh Reynolds isn’t that guy, and while the Broncos found a role for Marvin Mims Jr. Mims is being used as a hybrid, gadget-type player working at running back and receiver.
The Broncos have options in free agency, with receivers Chris Godwin, Stefon Diggs, and Tee Higgins, among others, poised to be available. The Broncos will also have plenty of options in the 2025 NFL draft, especially with them looking at a mid-to-late-first-round pick.
The Broncos need to find that top guy for the receiver room whatever they do because they have legitimate No. 2 and No. 3 options, and others.
The Broncos also need a running back and tight end. Using Mims as a gadget player has been effective at bringing more receiving ability out of the backfield, but it can lead to predictability.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Rookie Audric Estime is showing promise as a runner, but he still needs that complementary piece to partner with him, which Jaleel McLaughlin needs to become. Javonte Williams is poised to be a free agent, and the Broncos are expected to let him walk.
To help Denver's running back room, finding someone who can be a three-down back to add some versatility from the position without relying on Mims should be part of the plan. Outside of Estime, the Broncos should be looking at completely remaking the room, though Tyler Badie showed some promise before an injury sidelined him. If Badie can recover well, he could still be part of the mix.
As for tight end, the Broncos need someone who can show up reliably each week. Adam Trautman has had a few plays this season as a receiver, but his blocking has been hit-or-miss, and Nate Adkins has been similar, though he has fewer plays as a receiver and a little more reliability as a blocker.
Lucas Krull has also made a few plays as a receiver, but his blocking is a disaster. Greg Dulcich was believed to be that threat, but he has been a healthy scratch for most of the season and is likely entering his final few games with the Broncos.
There are plenty of options in the draft for running back and tight end, and even some the Broncos could target in the first round. Free agency doesn’t have many options, but some could be added for additional competition.
It would be best to add to the groups through the draft.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!