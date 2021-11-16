Long before the 2021 season started, the Denver Broncos dealt with injury issues with Bradley Chubb. It caused the fourth-year pro to make a temporary appearance in Week 2, only to exit the game early.

Shortly after, we learned that Chubb needed surgery and was placed on injured reserve. As the Broncos sit at 5-5 heading into their bye week, they need Chubb back out there on the field for multiple reasons.

After Denver lost Chubb, at least the team had Von Miller generating good pressure with consistency. That was, until the Broncos traded Miller away and lost that consistent production on the edge. Outside of Miller, the play on the edge has been problematic all season.

Neither Malik Reed nor rookie Jonathon Cooper are good defenders against the run, and the Philadelphia Eagles recognized that on film, targeting them in Week 10's 30-13 loss. The Eagles rushed for 214 yards vs. the Broncos and the lack of any semblance of setting the edge was a big reason why.

Reed has been consistently bad, especially in setting the edge, his whole career. Cooper has struggled in that department all season, and it was an issue in college, but there's still some hope he can improve. To be a reliable NFL starter, though, you need to be solid, at the very least, against the run.



As for their performance as pass rushers, both Reed and Cooper have had one great game and one good one. Unfortunately, neither of them has shown the consistency to be a full-time starter. The Broncos are starting them now because there is no one else.

In addition, both Broncos edge defenders got shut down against the Eagles as they have been for the majority of the season as Reed and Cooper rank at or near the bottom in pass rush win rate, per Pro Football Focus, and we're not talking about to threatening rushers who garner double-team attention to explain it somewhat.

Chubb, when healthy, is a very good pass rusher and has done well with his win rate. While he doesn't have the consistency of Miller or other elite pass rushers, Chubb is far more consistent than Cooper or Reed.

Not only that, Chubb is a great run defender on the edge, which is sorely missing from the Broncos' defense. Denver needs that as it goes forward out of the bye, especially with five of its last seven games coming against divisional rivals.

Can the Broncos reasonably hope to get Chubb back for Week 12's tilt vs. the Los Angeles Chargers? Head coach Vic Fangio had no "concrete" answer on the subject.

“I’m not sure yet," Fangio said on Monday.

