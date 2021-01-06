Fangio Speaks to 'Challenge' of Drew Lock's Future with New Broncos GM

Drew Lock lost his biggest supporter inside Dove Valley when John Elway opted to resign his position as Denver Broncos general manager. The young quarterback's long-term outlook with the organization has been muddied over the past 72 hours, as Lock is now at the mercy of a fresh-blooded czar who has no loyalty to the 24-year-old.

But head coach Vic Fangio does not believe that change must beget change in this instance. Fangio, part of the committee tasked with tapping Elway's successor, spoke to the possibility of the next GM forming a different opinion on Lock than his predecessor — a possibility by which he's unencumbered.

“That’s not a challenge. That’s a new set of eyes which is sometimes a good thing," Fangio told reporters Tuesday. "A lot of times when you’re the guy and the coach who is working with somebody, you feel a commitment and determination to make it work. Sometimes a new set of eyes comes in and sees it different, or he may see it more so. He may say, ‘This is the guy, let’s move.’ I think a new set of eyes and a new perspective is only going to be beneficial for that position and all of our positions.”

Lock didn't take the quantum leap forward many within the organization anticipated in 2020, throwing for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions on 254-of-443 passing (57.34%) across 13 appearances (4-9). He was often erratic, inconsistent, and turnover-prone, raising doubts surrounding his future.

But the 2019 second-round pick saved arguably his best effort for last. Lock completed 25-of-41 balls (60.98%) for 339 yards, two TDs, and zero INTS amid Denver's 32-31 loss to Las Vegas in Sunday's regular-season capper. He was poised, in control, and, best of all, took charge of the game, keeping the injury-decimated Broncos afloat until the final gun. It was a performance that assumingly encouraged the team's decision-makers to run it back in 2021, with Lock under center and his loyalist, Elway, watching from above.

That expression about assumptions was never more apt, however.

Instead of preserving the status quo, ensuring the continuity they've bemoaned, the Broncos are enduring the closest thing to a housecleaning anyone could have reasonably expected after a 5-11 finish. Out goes Elway. Out goes Lock?

Fangio stopped short of endorsing him as the understood QB.

“He can be. He can be. He’s going to have to improve, which he knows, and we all know," he said Monday. "We have to eliminate the negative plays and we have to become more efficient in our whole operation offensively. As the quarterback, he’s the leader of that unit.”

Whether Lock is left undisturbed atop the depth chart is contingent on who Denver hires as GM. Someone like 49ers exec Adam Peters may advocate for his continued development while a candidate like Chicago's Champ Kelly could look to the free-agent or draft markets this offseason.

Logic tentatively points to Lock receiving first dibs as The Guy, regardless of potential competition being added. The incoming boss could be made to understand the Broncos remain committed to his progression.

Emphasis on "tentatively." And "could."

