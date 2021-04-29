Report: Broncos to Make Blockbuster Draft Deal with No. 9 Pick?

A growing list of trade suitors reportedly has emerged for the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Per ESPN's Ed Werder, there is "significant interest from other teams" in the choice currently held by the Denver Broncos.

Werder did not delve into specifics about a potential deal during Thursday's opening round of the Draft. One team rumored to be eyeing a move up the board is the New Orleans Saints, who own the No. 28 selection. Another team is the New England Patriots, who sit at No. 15 and supposedly love Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

In all likelihood, it will be easier for the Broncos to fall back than further climb the top-10. However, as it pertains to the latter scenario, new general manager George Paton did admit to dialogue with Miami (No. 6) — dialogue he quickly downplayed — and explained that an agreement wouldn't transpire until the clock starts ticking.

“I think you have to be [patient]. This is a draft-day trade because you don’t know if the player is going to be there," Paton said last week. "Typically, these happen when they’re on the clock. Obviously, we had a few trades early, but they knew they were going to get one of their players. If we were to move up, we’re not sure the player we’re moving up for would be there.”

A first-round trade almost certainly means Denver is targeting a quarterback, either Fields or North Dakota State's Trey Lance. Even after acquiring veteran Teddy Bridgewater, Paton remains intrigued by the sheer amount of star power baked into the 2021 class.

9NEWS' Mike Klis, upon conferring with NFL sources, reported Thursday morning there's a 50% chance the Broncos land a QB "some how, some way" and a 25% chance they "move back, get extra pick value, take best player available."

