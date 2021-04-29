Report: Broncos Reach Decision on Drafting QB After Bridgewater Trade

Denver might not be done yet.

The Denver Broncos' acquisition of Teddy Bridgewater will not preclude the team from selecting a quarterback in the first round of this week's NFL Draft, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

"Trade does not take Denver out of QB market Thursday night, per source," ESPN's Schefter tweeted.

His report was echoed by other outlets. The Denver Post's Ryan O'Halloran spoke to a league source who indicated the Broncos could take Bridgewater, 2020 incumbent Drew Lock, and a prized rookie into training camp — and may the best man start.

"Very little risk, great value," the source said of Bridgewater, adding, "Let all three come to camp. May get better value for Lock after preseason."

SiriusXM's Joe Dolan believes neither Denver nor Carolina is done at the position despite their pre-draft deal.

"Wouldn’t be stunned at all if the Broncos flip Lock for a similar pick they just gave up for Teddy and still come away with a QB. Don’t think either the Panthers or Broncos are out of the QB game," tweeted Dolan.

After weeks of seeking competition for Lock, new Broncos general manager George Paton opted to reunite with Bridgewater, a former Viking. Paton sent a 2021 sixth-round pick to Carolina, who agreed to eat much of Bridgewater's $17.95 million salary to facilitate the trade.

“Acquiring Teddy Bridgewater adds competition, experience and a strong veteran presence to our quarterback room," Paton said in a statement.

Currently slated to choose ninth overall, the Broncos have been linked throughout the offseason to each member of the 2021 QB class not named Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson. Paton is said to hold a particular affinity for Ohio State's Justin Fields.

"They look at Justin Fields as a faster, more athletic version of Dak Prescott." The DNVR's Andrew Mason reported Wednesday.

